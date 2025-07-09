Four-year-old dangling from third-floor window rescued by off-duty firefighter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A four-year-old girl was rescued in dramatic fashion on Tuesday morning after she slipped through the protective window grill of her family’s third-floor apartment in India’s Maharashtra state.

The incident occurred in Pune city. The girl, Bhavika Chandane, was left sleeping alone in the apartment. She woke up and somehow slipped through the narrow bars of the window grill, becoming trapped and suspended above the street.

Social media videos showed the child clinging to the grill, her legs dangling in midair as she struggled to climb back up into the apartment.

She was eventually rescued by an off-duty firefighter, Yogesh Arjun Chavan, who happened to be home on his weekly day off.

Mr Chavan, a 14-year veteran of the Pune Fire Brigade, was preparing to take a shower when a neighbour, Umesh Sutar, began shouting for help.

“I went to my balcony and saw a girl hanging precariously from the window grill of the third-floor apartment. I knew that every second was critical,” Mr Chavan, who lives nearby, told The Indian Express.

Mr Chavan arrived at the apartment just as the child’s mother was returning home. Together, they were able to reach the bedroom and pull Bhavika safely back inside.

According to Mr Chavan, the girl’s mother had left a short while earlier to drop her older daughter at school.

“When the mother left home, Bhavika was asleep,” he said. “It seems she got up when she was home alone and inadvertently came out of the window grill while playing by the window.”

He said the girl was dangling from the window for at least 15 minutes before she was rescued. “As per my guess, she would have been hanging by the window grill for at least 15 minutes which also shows immense grit on the part of a four-year-old,” he said.