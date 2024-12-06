Moment autistic 3-year-old girl pulled from lake in dramatic rescue

Dramatic video shows the moment a toddler was saved by a lake by police in Florida.

Around 1 a.m. Thursday, police in Lauderhill, Florida, were called to a lake after a 3-year-old girl was reportedly seen running into the water, according to CBS. Officers Ivan Perez and Nicolas Colon, along with Sgt. Joseph Nistor arrived and found the child in waist-deep water.

Nistor went into the water despite the “potential hazards” and grabbed the child, but he became stuck in the mud himself. The other cops helped pull him to safety.

Investigators determined the child, who relatives said was on the autism spectrum, had wandered away from her mother.