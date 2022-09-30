Jump to content

Skylord: Indian YouTube superstar with millions of followers dies in sudden accident

YouTuber succumbs to injuries after truck rams into his motorbike

Namita Singh
Friday 30 September 2022 12:39
<p>Indian Youtuber Abhiyuday Mishra shared a picture of himself on Instagram on 21 September</p>

Indian Youtuber Abhiyuday Mishra shared a picture of himself on Instagram on 21 September

(Instagram/Iamskylord)

A famous Indian YouTuber died in a road accident on Monday.

Abhiyuday Mishra, who also ran a YouTube channel named Skylord, was killed in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh after a truck rammed into his motorbike.

Known for creating gaming videos on his YouTube channel, he used to upload clips of his gameplay of Garena Free Fire, a multiplayer battle mobile game, similar to PubG. He has over 424,000 followers on Instagram and 1.64 million subscribers on YouTube.

Mishra was on a bike trip with a group that was promoting tourism, reportedly sponsored by the Madhya Pradesh government. The tour began on 21 September in the ancient Indian city of Khajuraho, known for its temples and intricate sculptures.

He made his last Instagram post four days ago, where he uploaded a picture of himself and captioned it: “Madhya Pradesh, the heart of incredible India”.

He met with the accident as his tour entered the fifth day. Mishra was hit by a truck near Sohagpur on Narmadapuram-Pipariya State Highway at around 2pm on Sunday. Though he was rushed to Bansal Hospital in the state’s capital Bhopal, Mishra succumbed to the injuries next day.

Police have registered a case against the driver, reported the Hindustan Times.

Several followers posted condolence messages on his Instagram post.

“Gone too soon,” wrote a user.

“Come back, my brother,” wrote another user, mourning the popular YouTuber.

