Indian actor Sonu Sood requests fans to not waste milk by pouring it on his images

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been leading a batch of volunteers to provide crucial Covid aid to people across the country, has asked worshipping fans not to waste milk by pouring it on his cut-outs and instead save it for the needy.

In a recent video from the districts of Kurnool and Nellore in India’s Andhra Pradesh state, Sood’s fans are seen pouring milk over the 47-year-old Bollywood actor’s photograph while conducting a ceremony usually reserved for the worship of deities.

“Paal abhishekam” is a procedure conducted by devotees of Hindu god Shiva, by mixing equal parts of unboiled milk, honey, ghee (butter), curd, and sugar together in a bowl and then pouring the mixture over the god’s sculpture. Sood’s fan’s performed the ceremony to show their gratitude to the actor for coming to the aid of Covid patients.

Sood responded to the video by stating that he’s “humbled” but he “requests everyone to save milk for someone needy.”

The actor’s response is being appreciated by his fans.

One user wrote: “Yes do not waste milk like this, it must be used to give it to covid-19 fighters with turmeric to boost their immunity. Please understand and work accordingly in this pandemic situation.”

“This has to stop. This pandemic should bring us the reality about nature and the essentials we use on our daily basis shouldn’t go to waste. We have to use it in the right way,” wrote another user.

Earlier this month, Sood and his team of volunteers provided more than 16 oxygen cylinders to a hospital in Bengaluru, saving the lives of 22 Covid-19 patients.

Since last year, the actor has been using his social media platforms to amplify resources and information about the pandemic. The act of worship through pouring milk on giant cut-outs of film actors is common in India, and actor Rajinikanth is especially known for fans who routinely perform this ceremony to show their love for him.