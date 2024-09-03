Support truly

India’s West Bengal state passed an anti-rape bill on Tuesday in the wake of widespread protests against last month’s rape and murder of a resident doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital.

The incident sparked nationwide outrage. More than a million medical workers went on strike amid the protests, with demands for stricter laws and harsher punishment for perpetrators of sexual violence.

The bill’s introduction in the state assembly by the governing Trinamool Congress was seen as a response to such demands, as chief minister Mamata Banerjee faced intense pressure and backlash over the case.

The Aparajita Woman and Child Bill 2024 mandates the death penalty for any convicted rapist whose actions leave the victim dead or in a vegetative state.

Ms Banerjee described the bill as "historic" and urged legislators of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to support it. "It is a historic and model bill and any well-meaning person will support it," she said.

Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari offered support to the bill but demanded the chief minister’s resignation over the rape and murder.

Social activists and students shout slogans during a protest march against the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata ( AFP via Getty )

The proposed law aims to strengthen protections for women and children by revising and introducing new provisions related to sexual offences.

The bill stipulates a life sentence without parole for any person convicted of rape and gang rape. It further proposes a three-week deadline for investigating such offences, with a possible extension of up to 15 days.

Additionally, the bill seeks to create a special police task force at the district level to investigate such offences as well as special courts to try them. It states that publishing any matter related to court proceedings without permission will be punishable with imprisonment and fine.

“We are looking at this as a moral victory,” Aniket Mahato, a protesting resident doctor, was quoted as saying by The Hindu. “We thank all the people who have supported us through these days.”

People take part in a protest against the rape and murder of a resident doctor in Kolkata ( AP )

In a related development, the Central Bureau of Investigation, India’s federal investigative agency, arrested four people, including former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh, over allegations of corruption at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Dr Ghosh, who served as principal from 2021 to 2023, was questioned for about two weeks and put through a polygraph test, India Today reported.

The arrest of Dr Ghosh, vendors Biplav Singha and Suman Hazara, and security officer Afsar Ali were linked to alleged financial irregularities at the hospital. The CBI charged them with criminal conspiracy, cheating and dishonesty under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The bill will now be sent to West Bengal’s governor CV Ananda Bose and to Indian president Droupadi Murmu for formal assent.