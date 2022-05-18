The Independent is honoured to be a Digiday Media Awards 2022 finalist in the Best Editorial Package category.

The shortlisting is in recognition of its End the Death Penalty campaign, which aims to create awareness, encourage action, and ultimately end capital punishment.

The project has simultaneously focused on in-depth coverage to educate audiences about capital punishment, and strengthening corporate buy-in on anti-death penalty work, augmenting companies’ stances to lobby for reform.

The overarching goal is to move society – in the US and beyond – to a place where the death penalty is eliminated.

US Editor Katie Davies said: “The Independent is dedicated to bringing awareness to social justice issues in the US and across the globe. We are incredibly proud of our work on the death penalty and hope this recognition helps to shine a light on the injustices and inequities carried out in the name of capital punishment.”

Blair Tapper, The Independent’s Senior VP US, added: “We’re thrilled that Digiday has recognised this incredible work and our mission to amplify voices. Authentic storytelling is at the route of our brand growth, reader connection and making change happen.”

The Digiday Media Awards, formerly the Digiday Publishing Awards, recognise the companies working to modernise digital media.

Over the years, the awards have honoured industry-leading work from The New York Times, Dotdash, Meredith, PopSugar and more.

The winners will be announced on 30 June.

