Chinese premier Li Qiang to attend G20 in India after Xi Jinping opts out

Hosts were awaiting written confirmation from China on president’s attendance

Namita Singh
Monday 04 September 2023 08:38
Comments
<p>China’s premier Li Qiang attends a meeting with US Climate Envoy John Kerry at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on 18 July 2023</p>

China’s premier Li Qiang attends a meeting with US Climate Envoy John Kerry at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on 18 July 2023

(AFP via Getty Images)

China’s premier Li Qiang will attend the G20 summit on 9-10 September in New Delhi, the country’s foreign ministry said on Monday.

The confirmation comes days after India’s special secretary for G20 said the hosts were awaiting a written confirmation from China on president Xi Jinping’s attendance.

China hopes the summit can consolidate consensus, convey confidence and promote development, spokesperson Mao Ning told a news conference.

