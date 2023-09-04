Chinese premier Li Qiang to attend G20 in India after Xi Jinping opts out
Hosts were awaiting written confirmation from China on president’s attendance
China’s premier Li Qiang will attend the G20 summit on 9-10 September in New Delhi, the country’s foreign ministry said on Monday.
The confirmation comes days after India’s special secretary for G20 said the hosts were awaiting a written confirmation from China on president Xi Jinping’s attendance.
China hopes the summit can consolidate consensus, convey confidence and promote development, spokesperson Mao Ning told a news conference.
More follows
