Chinese premier Li Qiang to attend G20 in India after Xi Jinping opts out

China’s premier Li Qiang will attend the G20 summit on 9-10 September in New Delhi, the country’s foreign ministry said on Monday.

The confirmation comes days after India’s special secretary for G20 said the hosts were awaiting a written confirmation from China on president Xi Jinping’s attendance.

China hopes the summit can consolidate consensus, convey confidence and promote development, spokesperson Mao Ning told a news conference.

More follows