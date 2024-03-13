Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Residents warned to stay away from cat after it falls into chemical vat in Japan

Footage from surveillance camera shows cat making an escape, leaving yellowish-brown pawprints on factory floor

Maroosha Muzaffar
Wednesday 13 March 2024 04:49
Comments
<p>A cat fell into a chemical vat at a factory in a western Japan city. Now authorities have warned residents to stay from the feline. Screengrab</p>

A cat fell into a chemical vat at a factory in a western Japan city. Now authorities have warned residents to stay from the feline. Screengrab

(1 News / YouTube)

Residents of a Japanese city have been warned to stay away from a cat that reportedly fell into a vat of toxic chemicals and is now missing.

Footage from a surveillance camera shows the cat making an escape, leaving yellowish-brown pawprints in its wake on the factory floor at Nomura Plating in Fukuyama in Japan.

Residents have reportedly been told to look out for the cat that might be behaving strangely and stay away as it is possibly carrying carcinogenic chemicals on its body after falling into the vat.

The vat contained the carcinogenic chemical hexavalent chromium. The chemical can cause skin irritation, respiratory problems, and blindness.

The company stated that factory workers are required to wear masks and rubber gloves while managing the substance.

A company spokesperson was quoted as saying by AFP: “The incident woke us up to the need to take measures to prevent small animals like cats from sneaking in, which is something we had never anticipated before.”

According to the Asahi Shimbun, a member of the factory staff first discovered the pawprints of the cat on the floor at Nomura Plating Fukuyama Factory and alerted the authorities.

The environmental team of Fukuyama city cautioned the public against touching any “cat that seems abnormal” while also noting that the animal might have succumbed to injuries from the incident.

The whereabouts of the cat are currently unknown.

The Independent has reached out to Nomura Plating for a comment.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in