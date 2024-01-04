Japan Coast Guard plane was not cleared for take-off before fatal Tokyo crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Japan Coast Guard plane that was involved in the deadly crash at the Haneda Airport in Tokyo was not cleared for take-off by air controllers, authorities said.

The coast guard Bombardier Dash-8 was lined up on the runway for take-off when it was struck by a Japan Airlines A350 plane carrying hundreds of passengers.

Five members of the coast guard plane which was carrying out relief and rescue work at earthquake-hit areas in western Japan were dead while all the passengers from the JAL plane were miraculously evacuated.

A newly released official transcript of air traffic control communications released on Wednesday revealed that the smaller plane was instructed to “taxi to holding point”.

Japanese transport minister Tetsuo Saito released the transcript of more than four minutes-long communications between the air traffic controllers with the two planes moments before the accident.

The coastguard aircraft was told to "taxi to holding point C5" at 5.45pm, two minutes before the JAL plane struck it, according to the transcripts.

The crew on the coast guard aircraft copied the instructions to hold the take-off at the point on the airfield’s taxiway system where aircraft wait to be cleared to enter the active runway.

The air traffic control room cleared the JAL plane to land at 5.43 local time, it revealed.

This aerial photo show the burn-out Japan Airlines plane at Haneda airport on Wednesday

Mr Saito said that the incident is “still being investigated” and the next step would be to go through the recordings of the conversation between the flight control room and the coast guard pilot, the only person to survive the collision on the aircraft.

"The transport ministry is submitting objective material and will fully cooperate with the ... investigation to ensure we work together to take all possible safety measures to prevent a recurrence," Mr Saito said.

Officials from the Japan Transportation Safety Board (JTSB) which is also carrying out an investigation in participation with France and Britain agencies that designed and manufactured the plane said they have retrieved the flight and the voice recorder of the coast guard plane.

According to records, another factor that could partly be the reason behind the crash and potentially be probed is the runway lights may have been out of service.

The runway stop bar lights are to stop pilots from entering the active runway in the darkness.

A notice issued to pilots said that stop bar lighting is currently "unserviceable" along taxiways C1 to C14. It included a taxiway where Haneda tower controllers instructed the coast guard flight to wait for take-off clearance. The notice, also known as NOTAM, was initially made public on 25 December 2023, and is still in effect.

The transcripts appeared to conflict with the account provided by the sole survivor of the coast guard plane. The captain has said that he received clearance to access the runway that the JAL airliner was approaching.

It comes as Tokyo police are also investigating negligence caused the crash between the two planes.

Officials look at the burnt wreckage of a Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger plane on the tarmac (AFP via Getty Images)

Audio of the incident posted on LiveATC.net, which tracks airport communications, showed that minutes before 6pm local time an unidentified voice can be heard saying: “We have a fire on runway 34R.”

Japan Airlines said it expected an operating loss of over $100m after its two-year-old airbus A350 was completely charred with only its wings intact.

The jetliner appeared to be a blazing ball of fire as it skidded down the runway and an orange glow lit up the area, videos aired by broadcasters showed.

The plane continued to burn for more than six hours but not before all 367 passengers and 12 crew members were evacuated within 20 minutes of the crash, the airline said in what has been praised as “textbook response”.

Pilots on the JAL plane were unaware of the fire when it first broke and were informed by the crew members, JAP spokesperson said.

The pilots said that they had no “visual contact” of the second plane although one of them spotted "an object" right before the collision, according to JAL.

"After the plane landed and around the time when the front wheels touched or were about to touch the ground - during those few seconds, they said they felt an impact," the spokesman said.