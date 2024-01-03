The search for survivors continues following a series of earthquakes in Japan that killed at least 60 people, with the critical 72-hour window closing.

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake hit the Noto Peninsula in the Ishikawa prefecture as part of a series of quakes on Monday, 1 December.

The regional government confirmed on Wednesday that 62 people are dead and more than 300 injured as a result of the quake, with the search for survivors ongoing through the rubble.

The first 72 hours following an earthquake are vital as the chance of finding and saving people greatly diminishes after three days.