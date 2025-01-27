Top Japanese TV executives resign after misconduct claims against star presenter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The sexual misconduct allegations levelled against Japanese celebrity and former pop star Masahiro Nakai have led to the resignations of two top executives of the Fuji Media group.

The group’s chair, Shuji Kanoh, and television unit head, Koichi Minato, stepped down amid mounting public and investor backlash against the broadcaster.

The allegations, which surfaced in Japanese tabloids last month, accused Mr Nakai, 52, of sexually assaulting a woman during an event organised by a Fuji TV executive some years ago.

Mr Nakai, a former member of the legendary boy band Smap and a household name in Japan, has apologised for causing "trouble” and announced his retirement from show business.

Leadership shakeup at Fuji Media

The resignations of Mr Kanoh and Mr Minato, announced on Monday, came amid calls for accountability within Fuji Media. Kenji Shimizu, an executive at Fuji TV, was named the new president of the broadcaster’s television division.

Fuji Media’s delayed response to the allegations in particular has drawn sharp criticism.

A spokesperson for the broadcaster said they were aware of the incident as far back as June 2023 but refrained from launching a broader investigation owing to privacy concerns and ongoing settlement talks.

open image in gallery Fuji TV executives resign amid sexual assault allegations against former pop star ( EPA )

Advertiser exodus and investor pressure

The scandal has had significant repercussions for Fuji Media, with nearly 80 major advertisers, including McDonald’s and Toyota Motors, suspending their partnerships.

In the absence of commercial sponsors, the broadcaster has been airing public service announcements.

Investor outrage has compounded the crisis. Dalton Investments, an American activist fund and Fuji Media’s second-largest shareholder, criticised the company’s governance in a public letter, demanding a thorough investigation by an independent committee. Zennor Asset Management, a UK-based firm holding a smaller stake, echoed these concerns.

Dalton’s letter warned that Fuji Media’s inadequate response to the scandal could lead to "a decline in viewer ratings and the defection of sponsors”.

The pressure from investors has underscored the growing influence of foreign stakeholders in Japan’s corporate governance landscape.

open image in gallery Fuji Media holds a press conference in Tokyo ( Reuters )

Fuji Media’s initial attempts at managing the fallout were widely condemned as ineffective and tone-deaf. A press conference led by Mr Minato on 17 January was criticised for excluding most media platforms and failing to provide meaningful answers. Critics described it as “worse than a joke” and accused the broadcaster of prioritising damage control over accountability.

Rising Sun Management, Dalton’s British affiliate, described the press conference as “nothing less than a virtual car crash” in a subsequent letter.

The firm argued that Fuji Media’s reluctance to launch a truly independent investigation fuelled suspicions of a cover-up.

Amid mounting pressure, Fuji reversed course on 23 January, announcing the formation of a third-party investigative committee in compliance with guidelines from the Japan Federation of Bar Associations.

The findings of the investigation, expected to be published by the end of March, will not be disclosed to Fuji TV in advance.

Implications for entertainment industry

The controversy surrounding Mr Nakai has reignited a debate about the exploitation of women in the Japanese entertainment industry.

The scandal follows a string of similar cases in recent years, drawing parallels to the global #MeToo movement. In 2023, Japan’s leading talent agency, Johnny & Associates, dissolved after revelations of decades-long abuse by founder Johnny Kitagawa.

The uproar has prompted other broadcasters to launch internal reviews of their governance practices. Industry experts argue that Fuji Media’s missteps underscore the need for stronger oversight and a cultural shift in corporate boardrooms.

Shin Ushijima, president of the Japan Corporate Governance Network, criticised the lack of independent directors on Fuji Media’s board, stating: “Fuji Media’s board needs to have a serious review of how it is running the business”.

open image in gallery Chairman of Fuji Television Shuji Kano speaks during a press conference at the company’s headquarters in Tokyo on 27 January 2025 ( AFP via Getty )

Public fallout and cultural shift

The backlash against Fuji Media has sparked extensive public discourse, with many questioning the industry’s accountability. Government officials, including internal affairs minister Seiichiro Murakami, have called for swift action and an independent investigation.

The scandal comes amid a renewed attention on sexual violence in Japan.

Last week, the documentary Black Box Diaries, which recounts journalist Shiori Ito’s fight for justice after her own assault, was nominated for an Academy Award.

Ms Ito’s 2019 court victory marked a significant turning point in Japan’s legal and cultural attitudes towards sexual harassment.

Fuji Media’s ability to recover from the crisis remains uncertain. While the company’s shares have rebounded slightly in recent days amid hopes of a corporate overhaul, public trust in the broadcaster has been severely damaged.

An emergency board meeting scheduled for 27 January is expected to set the stage for further changes.

Whether the changes will be enough to restore confidence in Fuji Media – and address the systemic issues exposed by the scandal – remains to be seen.