Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida and his ministers are facing fierce domestic criticism for not condemning Russia and Russian president Vladimir Putin over the death of the Kremlin’s most prominent opposition voice Alexei Navalny.

Russia says Navalny died earlier this month after he felt unwell and lost consciousness at the prison colony near the Arctic Circle where he was serving a jail term. The statement by the Russian prison authorities has not been verified by Navalny’s family members.

“We have yet to hear either prime minister Fumio Kishida or foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa issue a clear statement regarding the sudden death of Alexei Navalny, the imprisoned Russian opposition leader. Navalny was a symbol of ‘anti-Putin’ sentiment in his homeland,” read an editorial by Japan’s national daily Sankei Shimbun.

The editorial, published on Tuesday, added: “Even in the Diet (national legislature), there have been no moves to pass a resolution condemning his death. Or at least seeking clarification of what really happened.”

“We cannot help but feel dismayed by the callousness our political leaders have shown regarding the matter. This is not a fitting image for Japanese politicians aspiring to be recognised as esteemed members of the international community.”

Top leaders from Western nations and Russian opposition figures did not mince their criticisms of Russia and Mr Putin over the death of the biggest opposition figure. US president Joe Biden said “but there is no doubt that the death of Navalny was a consequence of something Putin and his thugs did”, while US vice president Kamala Harris said, “Let us be clear: Russia is responsible.”

British prime minister Rishi Sunak also sanctioned the concerned Arctic penal colony where Navalny died along with its officials. “To return home knowing that Putin had already tried to have him killed was one of the most courageous acts of the 21st century,” he said last week.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz also named Russia in his condolence message on Navalny’s death. “He stood up for democracy and freedom in Russia – and apparently paid for his courage with his life,” he said.

“Why then haven’t Kishida or Kamikawa commented to reporters on Navalny’s death?” the editorial questioned.

It added: “Even if prime minister Kishida was not in a position to quickly release a message to the international community, something should have been done.”

Experts have reasoned Japan’s silence is likely a tactic to not provoke Russia directly.

“Japan is thinking that it should not antagonise Russia as any retaliation could be very damaging,” Hiromi Murakami, a professor of political science at the Tokyo campus of Temple University told the South China Morning Post.

He added that the Japanese PM and his cabinet members were “keeping their distance because they fear a potential backlash”.

Japan’s deafening silence was further criticised when the country’s chief cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi did not condemn Russia at a routine press conference.

He said he would “refrain from commenting since we do not have any definitive information”.

The silence has also been linked to Japan’s assistance to Ukraine which it wants to continue by flying under Russia’s radar of criticism.

“Tokyo is the third-largest donor of non-lethal military equipment and other aid to Ukraine this year, and Kishida does not want to provoke Russian criticism for that assistance. They want to keep sending assistance quietly,” Yakov Zinberg, a Russia-born professor of international relations at Tokyo’s Kokushikan University told SCMP.

“Russia’s strategy is to not be too critical of Japan because they are still buying Russian oil and gas, while Japan still wants – and needs – those resources,” he told This Weekin Asia.

Russia maintains Navalny’s death is being investigated but “the West’s conclusions are already ready”.

“The immediate reaction of Nato leaders to Navalny’s death in the form of direct accusations against Russia is self-exposing,” Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova claimed.