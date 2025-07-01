Mount Fuji enforces sweeping new rules including £20 fee for all four trails to tackle overtourism
All four trails now charge a uniform fee for the first time
Japan has introduced sweeping new measures for Mount Fuji’s 2025 climbing season, including a uniform entrance fee of ¥4,000 (around £20) for all four of its main trails.
The move, which begins in phases from Tuesday, marks the first time that all routes – Yoshida in Yamanashi prefecture and Fujinomiya, Subashiri, and Gotemba in neighbouring Shizuoka – will charge the same fee.
Until now, only the Yoshida trail required payment, while the other three remained free.
Shizuoka is home to three of Mount Fuji’s four main climbing trails: Fujinomiya, Subashiri, and Gotemba.
Japan’s iconic mountain, a Unesco World Cultural Heritage site, has seen a surge in tourists in recent years, sparking concerns over overcrowding, pollution, and disruptive behaviour by tourists.
Last year, Japan started collecting entry fees of ¥2,000 (£10) per head from people climbing the famous volcano to limit the number of trekkers to Mount Fuji. A gate was installed at the entrance to the Yoshida trail, also known as the fifth station, on the Yamanashi side of Mount Fuji, standing at 3,776m.
According to the new rules, all four trails up Mount Fuji will now be closed daily from 2pm to 3am to deter late-starting climbers. While Shizuoka’s three routes remain uncapped, the Yoshida trail in Yamanashi will restrict access once 4,000 climbers have passed through its fifth station each day.
These measures aim to ease overcrowding and curb the practice of “bullet climbing” – overnight ascents without rest or lodging, which authorities warn can be hazardous.
Such climbers have also been blamed for disruptive behaviour, including blocking trails, monopolising toilets at mountain huts, and generating excessive noise, according to The Japan Times.
Climbers can pay the Mount Fuji entrance fee online or at the fifth station, but must reach that point by 2pm unless they have booked overnight accommodation.
The official climbing season lasts from July to September, with over 200,000 hikers attempting the summit annually. This year’s climbing season will open in stages, starting Tuesday with the Yoshida trail on the Yamanashi side of Mount Fuji, while the Fujinomiya, Gotemba, and Subashiri trails on the Shizuoka side will open on 10 July.
Authorities have urged inexperienced climbers to hire a guide, and those without proper gear may be denied access to the trails, local media reported.
According to Japan’s environment ministry, 204,316 people climbed Mount Fuji in 2024, down nearly 8 per cent from 221,322 in 2023.
For centuries, Mount Fuji has been a sacred site for Shinto and Buddhist pilgrims, with a shrine at its summit dedicated to Konohanasakuya-hime, the mountain’s Shinto goddess.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments