Japanese prime minister Shigeru Ishiba set to resign, public broadcaster says

Japanese prime minister Shigeru Ishiba has decided to step down, public broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday, less than two months after his party lost its majority in the country’s upper house election.

Mr Ishiba has been in power for less than a year, but faced calls to resign from the right-wing faction of his own party after a bruising defeat in July’s vote, amid discontent from the public over the rising cost of living and economic stagnation.

The conservative LDP and its junior partner Komeito needed to win 50 seats to retain control of the upper chamber, but won 47, as the coalition saw its vote eroded by an increase in support for far-right nationalist parties.

NHK said Mr Ishiba intended to resign in order to maintain party unity. He was expected to hold a press conference later on Sunday.

A former defence minister, Ishiba came to power last October as the face of the LDP’s liberal faction. He then called a snap general election as he hoped to cash in on public backing during his honeymoon period. Instead his party lost its majority, throwing the country into the kind of political uncertainty not seen for many years.

Reports of Mr Ishiba’s decision to resign came one day before the LDP was due to meet to decide whether to hold a special leadership election – effectively a no-confidence vote in his administration.

open image in gallery US president Donald Trump shakes hands with Japan's prime minister Shigeru Ishiba during their first White House meeting on 7 February this year ( REUTERS )

In recent days polls of LDP parliamentarians and regional representatives had shifted significantly against Mr Ishiba. Of those contacted by the Yomiuri newspaper on Friday, 149 said they were in favour of a leadership vote while just 48 said they were opposed.

In truth, Mr Ishiba has struggled to project confidence in his leadership from the moment her entered office. He replaced Fumio Kishida, who was in office for three years, at a time when a scandal over political slush funds had deeply eroded trust in the ruling party.

Most of his time in power has been dominated by the threat of US tariffs on the Japanese economy. Mr Ishiba became one of the first world leaders to travel to the White House to meet Donald Trump after the Republican entered office for his second term, and the two met again in April as Mr Ishiba sought to avoid so-called “reciprocal” tariffs on Japanese goods.

Shortly after July’s bruising upper house election, those efforts to spearhead trade talks personally seemed to have paid off, with Mr Trump announcing a “massive” agreement involving a reduction in tariffs in exchange for $550bn of Japanese investment in the US.

Mr Ishiba described the deal as a “win-win” development but said implementing its terms would be the biggest challenge, and vowed to stay in office to see it through.

Yet weeks of uncertainty for key industries have followed. Japanese officials only discovered days after the deal was agreed that it appeared to add 15 per cent to existing tariff rates, rather than replacing them. Washington later acknowledged a mistake had been made, but that it would take another two weeks for an order correcting the matter to take effect.