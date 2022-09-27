✕ Close Shinzo Abe: People queue to pay respects before private funeral

Japan will today pay its final respects at the state funeral of Shinzo Abe, the country’s longest-serving prime minister who was assassinated in July.

World leaders representing Japan’s allies, including the US vice president Kamala Harris, are in Tokyo to attend the rare state funeral – an honour ordinarily reserved only for members of Japan’s imperial family.

More than 5,000 people, including many who were present at the Queen’s funeral last week, will attend the occasion that has triggered protests domestically at the projected cost of up to $12m.

Demonstrations against the funeral reached a peak on Monday with nearly 10,000 protesters marching through the streets of the capital demanding the event be called off.

Last week, a man in his seventies set himself on fire near the prime minister's office in the capital to express his opposition to the funeral.

The funeral is seen as prime minister Fumio Kishida's attempt to strengthen diplomatic ties with key allies amid his own dwindling popularity and rising tensions with neighbours China and North Korea.