Shinzo Abe funeral - live: Japan and allies honour slain ex-PM amid protests and tight security

Abe was assassinated on 8 July at a campaign rally

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Tuesday 27 September 2022 06:03
Shinzo Abe: People queue to pay respects before private funeral

Japan will today pay its final respects at the state funeral of Shinzo Abe, the country’s longest-serving prime minister who was assassinated in July.

World leaders representing Japan’s allies, including the US vice president Kamala Harris, are in Tokyo to attend the rare state funeral – an honour ordinarily reserved only for members of Japan’s imperial family.

More than 5,000 people, including many who were present at the Queen’s funeral last week, will attend the occasion that has triggered protests domestically at the projected cost of up to $12m.

Demonstrations against the funeral reached a peak on Monday with nearly 10,000 protesters marching through the streets of the capital demanding the event be called off.

Last week, a man in his seventies set himself on fire near the prime minister's office in the capital to express his opposition to the funeral.

The funeral is seen as prime minister Fumio Kishida's attempt to strengthen diplomatic ties with key allies amid his own dwindling popularity and rising tensions with neighbours China and North Korea.

Abe accorded 19-volley salute

Shinzo Abe’s widow Akie Abe leaves for the service carrying an urn containing the ashes of the former prime minister.

He was accorded a 19-volley salute.

Shinzo Abe ashes

(Reuters)
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar27 September 2022 06:03
Members of the public pay respects to Abe

Since early this morning, mourners have been queuing to pay their respects to Japan’s longest-serving prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Inside the Budokan funeral hall, a large portrait of Abe draped with black ribbon hung over a bank of green, white and yellow flowers.

A section of the area has been set up for members of the public to leave flowers.

People leave flowers and pay their respects to former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe

(JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar27 September 2022 05:51
India’s Modi meets Kishida ahead of state funeral

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, who missed the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, arrived early this morning in Japan to pay his respects to Shinzo Abe.

Mr Modi met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida earlier today, ahead of the state funeral at 2pm local time.

India, a member of the “Quad”, is an important ally for Japan at a time when China has been showing increasing aggression in the Pacific and South China Sea regions.

The Quad, which consists of Japan, the US, Australia and India, was launched at the initiative of Abe.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar27 September 2022 05:37
Kishida’s ‘funeral diplomacy’

Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida is expected to hold talks with about 40 foreign dignitaries over the next few days at the Akasaka state guest house in Tokyo in a flurry of what he has dubbed “funeral diplomacy”.

He has already met with the US vice president Kamala Harris, Vietnamese president Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Philippine vice president Sara Duterte-Carpio and about 10 other foreign dignitaries.

Mr Kishida told Ms Harris that Abe “poured his heart and soul” into strengthening ties between their two countries and it was his “duty” to carry on Abe’s aspirations.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar27 September 2022 05:33
What will the ceremony entail?

The funeral is slated to start at 2pm local time on Tuesday at the Nippon Budokan in central Tokyo.

Japanese troops will line the streets around the venue, and 20 of them will perform guards of honour outside of Abe's home as his family leaves, then there will be a 19-volley salute.

The ceremony will start when Abe's widow Akie Abe enters the hall carrying an urn containing the ashes of Abe, placed in a wooden box and wrapped in white cloth.

After entering the hall, attendees will listen to a speech given by Hirokazu Matsuno, the deputy chair of the funeral committee. They will then rise for the national anthem before observing a moment’s silence.

That will be followed by commemorative speeches, the sending off of Mr Abe’s remains and the laying of commemorative wreaths.

The memorial service is expected to last for an hour and a half.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar27 September 2022 05:19
Who is attending the funeral?

More than 700 foreign dignitaries, including nearly 50 world leaders, are expected to attend Tuesday’s event in Tokyo.

US vice president Kamala Harris, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, Australia’s Anthony Albanese, Singapore’s Lee Hsien Loong, Vietnamese president Nguyen Xuan Phuc, South Korean prime minister Han Duck-soo, along with the Philippines vice president Sara Duterte-Carpio will be present at the state funeral.

In total, more than 4,300 people will attend the event to pay their respects to the slain prime minister.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar27 September 2022 05:06
Why are Japanese citizens protesting Shinzo Abe’s state funeral?

The decision to hold a state funeral for slain former prime minister Shinzo Abe has triggered protests, with citizens criticising the current premier for spending large amounts of taxpayers’ money to host foreign dignitaries.

The state funeral - a rare honour - is usually reserved for the members of Japan’s imperial family. The last politician to be given one was former prime minister Shigeru Yoshida in 1967.

A protestor holds a placard against the state funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe

(AFP via Getty Images)

On Monday, nearly 10,000 protesters with banners marched through the streets of Tokyo with demands to call off the event. Last week, a man in his seventies set himself on fire near the prime minister’s office in the capital to oppose the service.

“I don’t think this funeral should be held,” said Hidemi Noto, a 38-year-old assistant movie director who had stopped by the site at the Nippon Budokan Hall on Monday.

“It has a completely different meaning to a funeral for ordinary people. I don’t think we should use tax money for this,” he told Reuters.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar27 September 2022 04:57
Security beefed up in Tokyo

Tokyo was placed under maximum security, with a large number of uniformed police officers stationed around the Budokan hall, where the state funeral is being held.

Roads around the venue were closed for the day, and coin lockers at main stations were sealed for security.

According to local media, nearly 20,000 police officers were deployed in the capital to prevent the protestors from gathering.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar27 September 2022 04:49
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Shinzo Abe’s state funeral.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar27 September 2022 04:35

