Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Asia stocks plunge as fears of recession grow

Stock markets are nosediving in many major Asian economies

Namita Singh
Monday 05 August 2024 07:27
Comments
A dealer walks next to monitors showing foreign exchange rates in Tokyo, Japan, on 5 August 2024
A dealer walks next to monitors showing foreign exchange rates in Tokyo, Japan, on 5 August 2024 (EPA)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Taiwan’s stock exchange will hold a press conference on Monday to calm investor fears after markets in many major Asian economies plunged on Monday.

Stocks fell over seven per cent in morning trade in Taiwan, with tech shares, including of TSMC, nosediving as investors sold off their stakes in one of Asia’s top performing markets this year.

The Nikkei in Japan opened lower on Monday, extending losses to 10 per cent, amid fears of a recession in the US.

South Korea’s Kospi also plunged by over seven per cent while Singapore’s Straits Times Index and Australia’s All Ordinaries slid more than three per cent, reported Nikkei Asia.

Investors are selling Japanese stocks due to concerns about the US market heading towards a recession, said Naka Matsuzawa, chief strategist at Nomura Securities.

"The fall is not really happening due to Japan-specific reasons," he told Nikkei Asia. "Markets are still trying to find the bottom.”

He suggested taking a “wait and see approach” until US stocks show resilience.

More follows.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in