Death toll from Afghanistan earthquakes rises to 2,000
Hundreds of civilians buried under debris, says Taliban spokesperson
At least 2,000 people have died from the earthquake that shook Afghanistan on Saturday, a Taliban spokesperson has confirmed.
A powerful magnitude-6.3 earthquake followed by strong aftershocks destroyed about six villages, in what has been described as the deadliest earthquakes to strike the country in two decades.
Hundreds of civilians have been buried under the debris, said Abdul Wahid Rayan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Information and Culture, while calling for urgent help.
The United Nations gave a preliminary figure of 320 dead, but later said the figure was still being verified.
More follows
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies