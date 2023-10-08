Jump to content

Death toll from Afghanistan earthquakes rises to 2,000

Hundreds of civilians buried under debris, says Taliban spokesperson

Namita Singh
Sunday 08 October 2023 07:03
Comments
<p>Afghan residents sit at a damaged house after earthquake in Sarbuland village of Zendeh Jan, district of Herat province, on 7 October 2023</p>

Afghan residents sit at a damaged house after earthquake in Sarbuland village of Zendeh Jan, district of Herat province, on 7 October 2023

(AFP via Getty Images)

At least 2,000 people have died from the earthquake that shook Afghanistan on Saturday, a Taliban spokesperson has confirmed.

A powerful magnitude-6.3 earthquake followed by strong aftershocks destroyed about six villages, in what has been described as the deadliest earthquakes to strike the country in two decades.

Hundreds of civilians have been buried under the debris, said Abdul Wahid Rayan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Information and Culture, while calling for urgent help.

The United Nations gave a preliminary figure of 320 dead, but later said the figure was still being verified.

More follows

