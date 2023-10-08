Death toll from Afghanistan earthquakes rises to 2,000

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least 2,000 people have died from the earthquake that shook Afghanistan on Saturday, a Taliban spokesperson has confirmed.

A powerful magnitude-6.3 earthquake followed by strong aftershocks destroyed about six villages, in what has been described as the deadliest earthquakes to strike the country in two decades.

Hundreds of civilians have been buried under the debris, said Abdul Wahid Rayan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Information and Culture, while calling for urgent help.

The United Nations gave a preliminary figure of 320 dead, but later said the figure was still being verified.

