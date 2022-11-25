Imran Khan opens up about attempt on his life: ‘I’m so very lucky to be alive’
Former Pakistan prime minister also claims this month’s assassination attempt on him was not the first
Related video: Moment Imran Khan was carried away after assassination attempt
Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan said he is “so very lucky” to be alive after an assassination attempt was carried out on him earlier this month.
In a new interview with The Times published on Friday, the cricketer-turned-politician said he “thanked the Almighty that I was saved”.
“I shouldn't have really survived that. I'm so very lucky to be alive,” he insisted.
The cricketer-turned-prime minister was shot in the shin on 3 November while on a rally, after his anti-government protest convoy came under attack from a shooter who opened fire.
A supporter of Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party who was taking part in the rally was killed and more than a dozen others were wounded.
His party was forced to pause the long march that was organised to pressure prime minister Shahbaz Sharif‘s government to hold early elections after the former international cricketer was ousted from office in April in a no-confidence vote in parliament.
In The Times interview, the former prime minister asserted his eagerness to return to the campaign trail, despite an intelligence report filed before the court, claiming another attempt could be carried out at his life.
Islamabad High Court (IHC) chief justice Aamer Farooq raised concerns about the possibility of a second assassination attempt after police submitted the report. It is “the responsibility of the government and the state” to look into this aspect of the threat to Mr Khan’s life, said the judge.
Meanwhile, authorities identified the suspect as Muhammad Naveed, a local scrap dealer.
He was arrested and authorities said he confessed to the intention of killing Mr Khan. But hours after the attack, the former prime minister accused his successor Shehbaz Sharif, interior minister Rana Sanaullah and military officer General Faisal Naseer of orchestrating the attack to kill him.
Reiterating his position, Mr Khan said in his latest interview that the “architects” of the attack are “still in powerful positions” and claimed this was not the first attempt on his life.
He said that, while travelling to the flood-affected areas of the country earlier in September, his helicopter had to make an emergency landing and claimed that the pilots had said “the fuel was tampered with”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies