Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Pakistan court grants bail to Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in graft case

Development comes months after two-member Islamabad High Court Bench approved bail for Khan in the same case

Namita Singh
Tuesday 02 July 2024 12:20
Comments
File: Supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan and founder of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party hold placards outside a court after it upheld the sentence in a case involving Khan in alleged unlawful marriage in Islamabad
File: Supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan and founder of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party hold placards outside a court after it upheld the sentence in a case involving Khan in alleged unlawful marriage in Islamabad (EPA)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A special court in Pakistan granted interim bail to the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan in a £190m graft case on Tuesday, local media outlets reported.

The development comes months after a two-member Islamabad High Court Bench approved the bail of Mr Khan in the same case, reported Geo TV.

Bushra Bibi was accused alongside Mr Khan in the case in which the couple was accused of receiving of financial help from a land developer in the setting-up of the Al Qadir University.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Pakistan’s anti-corruption agency, alleged that Mr Khan’s PTI government had struck a deal with the property tycoon Malik Riaz that caused more than £190m in losses to the national exchequer.

In December 2019, during an investigation by Britain’s National Crime Agency, Mr Riaz admitted handing over the assets.

Both have denied any wrongdoing, with Mr Khan at the time saying the land was donated for charitable purposes.

Bibi will remain in prison as she is also serving a sentence in a case involving her marriage with Mr Khan.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in