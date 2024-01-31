Maldives public prosecutor injured in attack during morning run – reports

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Maldives prosecutor general Hussain Shameem was attacked on Wednesday by unidentified people amid brewing political tensions in the island nation, according to local reports.

Reports said he was taken to a hospital after the assault. Details of the attack, however, were not clear but the local police said that it was not carried out with a sharp object.

The Edition reported that Mr Shameem sustained injuries to his left forearm. The incident took place early in the morning and he was taken to ADK Hospital, according to a statement from a prosecutor’s office, NDTV reported.

“Since the attack took place on the street, it is considered to be premeditated and well-planned,” a statement by the party of former president Mohamed Nasheed said.

“Such an attack on a person holding a highly constitutionally appointed position in the state to avoid politics and perform important duties within the criminal justice system is an attack on the entire system,” the statement said, according to news agency ANI.

Local reports said that the attack was perpetrated by two individuals riding on a motorcycle as Mr Shameem was on his morning run by himself.

Police have launched an investigation into the assault.

The attack on Mr Shameem comes amid political tensions involving the proposed impeachment of president Mohamed Muizzu.

Mr Shameem was appointed by the previous government led by Ibrahim Mohamed Solih’s Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP).

Violent clashes broke out in the Maldivian parliament when government and opposition MPs confronted each other over the approval of new ministers in Mr Muizzu’s cabinet.

The opposition MDP withheld parliamentary approval for four of Mr Muizzu’s cabinet appointees.

In response, members of the ruling coalition, comprising People’s National Congress (PNC) and Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM), protested and disrupted the parliamentary session.

Despite forming the government, the ruling coalition does not have a majority in parliament, which remains under the control of the MDP.

Meanwhile, the opposition party accuses Mr Muizzu of a pro-China stance, particularly after the controversial docking of a Chinese spy ship in its capital Male. A row in parliament ensued, culminating in the decision to begin impeachment proceedings.

The Maldivian opposition parties have also expressed their dissatisfaction with the current regime’s perceived anti-India pivot.

Mr Shameem is in stable condition and his security has been enhanced.