Dramatic scenes unfolded inside the Maldivian parliament on Sunday as violent clashes erupted between government and opposition MPs over the approval of new ministers.

Chaos ensued after the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) decided to withhold parliamentary approval for four members of newly-elected president Mohamed Muizzu's cabinet ahead of a vote.

Members of the ruling People's National Congress (PNC) and Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) in response staged a protest, obstructing the parliamentary session from proceeding.

While the ruling coalition party has formed the government, they do not enjoy a majority in the parliament, which is still in the control of former president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's MDP.

Government MPs were seen disrupting the proceedings by blowing toy horns next to the speaker to stop him from addressing the special session.

Videos from inside the parliament show Kanditheemu MP Abdulla Shaheem Abdul Hakeem and Kendhikulhudhoo MP Ahmed Easa engaging in a scuffle after Mr Hakeem knocked down Mr Easa.

Mr Hakeem sustained injuries on his head when two MPs fell near the chamber during the physical altercation. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance for treatment.

The MDP defended Mr Hakeem's actions during a press conference late on Sunday, calling it an act of self-defence.

"The actions of pro-government MPs left MDP MPs with no other option than to act in self-defence. That is how any human will react in such a situation," MP Hisaan Hussain told reporters.

The microphones installed inside parliament were taken away to prevent the lawmakers from using them as weapons against each other during the brawl, according to Wion. Another MP, Hassan Zareer, also sustained injuries on his fingers after being allegedly attacked by a member of MDP.

The ruling PPM and PNC coalition in a statement said denying approval to Mr Muizzu's cabinet would be considered akin to obstructing the services the government gives to citizens.

"We believe that denying parliamentary approval to ministers without providing them with the opportunity to perform, and without having first judged their performance, is a lack of cooperation with the running of the government, as well as a direct obstruction of the services provided to citizens," the statement read, according to The Edition.

Eighteen members have so far managed to secure parliamentary approvals to continue as cabinet ministers. However, attorney general Ahmed Usham, minister of housing, Ali Haidar, minister of Islamic affairs Mohamed Shaheem Ali Saeed, and minister of economic development and trade Mohamed Saeed were awaiting the nod.

Following the scuffle, members and supporters of the ruling coalition staged a protest outside the parliament, demanding the approval of ministers.

The coalition has also filed a no-confidence motion against the speaker Mohamed Aslam and deputy speaker Ahmed Saleem.