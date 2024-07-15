Scores feared dead as 11 bodies recovered from Nepal bus tragedy

Support truly

Emergency workers in Nepal have recovered 11 bodies after a landslide swept away two buses carrying over 60 people into a river, as officials said they did not expect to find any survivors.

As many as 58 people remain missing and are feared dead.

Government administrator Khima Nanda Bhusal said on Monday that they have identified seven of the bodies so far. Three of them are Indians and the remaining Nepalese.

"We will continue the search as long as it is needed and have no plans to give up. We will work until all of them are found," he said.

The buses were travelling on the highway connecting capital Kathmandu to southern Nepal on Friday when a landslide struck and swept them away into a swollen river near Simaltal.

Three passengers managed to jump off just in time and swam to safety.

“There are no chances of finding survivors. Our focus is on recovering bodies,” Bhesh Raj Rijal, a senior police official in Chitwan district, said.

Nepalese army personnel carry out a search operation after a landslide swept away two buses into a swollen river near Simaltal ( AP )

The first body was recovered on Sunday, about 50km from where the buses fell into the river. Other bodies were found as far away as the border with India. Two of them were discovered in Tribeni, more than 100km away.

Police said five of the bodies were first spotted by local villagers.

As many as 15 teams of Nepal police have been mobilised up to 50km downstream of the landslide site and three teams from the army and 15 from the Armed Police Forces have been scouring the waters.

Relatives gather as emergency workers conduct a search and rescue operation at Simaltal in Chitwan district, Nepal ( EPA )

Rescuers have been using magnets, scuba diving equipment and underwater sonar imaging devices for the search.

Relatives of the missing passengers gathered by the river seeking information and pressuring authorities to expedite the search for their loved ones.

“They are requesting us to at least find the dead bodies. The scene here is grim,” said Mr Bhusal.

The weather cleared on Saturday and search teams were able to cover more ground. Heavy equipment cleared much of the landslide debris from the blocked highway, making it easier to reach the area as rescuers expanded their operation towards the southern region where the first body was found, Mr Bhusal said.

Fast-flowing rivers in the Himalayan country swollen by heavy monsoon rain in the past few weeks have made rescue work even more challenging. The rivers have turned murky brown, making it hard to see the wreckage.

At least 62 people were killed in rain-related incidents in the country in June, the home ministry said on 7 July.