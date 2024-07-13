Survivor recalls moment landslide swept passenger buses away in Nepal

A survivor has described the moment he escaped from a bus as two of the vehicles were swept away by a landslide in Nepal on Friday, 12 July.

Two passenger buses carrying more than 50 people were swept into the swollen river.

Three survivors apparently swam to safety, but rescuers found no trace of the buses.

The vehicles were likely submerged and swept downstream in the Trishuli River.

Survivor Jugasar Raya Yadav said: "We took the support of the platform and jumped from the bus as it started veering off.

"I was at the front of the bus with five others but only three of us could survive."