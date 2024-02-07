At least 8 people killed in blast near election office in Pakistan’s southwest

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least eight people were killed and several suffered injuries in a blast near an election office in Balochistan province, just a day ahead of Pakistan's crucial general elections.

The blast took place in the office of an election candidate of the Nokandi area of Pishin district, deputy commissioner Jumma Dad Khan said.

Mir Zubair Khan Jamali, a caretaker minister of Balochistan province, expressed his condolences and said Pakistan's "enemies were looking to create instability" ahead of the polls.

“The election process will not be affected by such an attack,” he said, according to The Dawn newspaper.

Pakistan is holding elections for a new parliament on Thursday with at least 44 political parties in the fray for a share of the 266 seats that are up for grabs in the national assembly and an additional 70 seats reserved for women and minorities.