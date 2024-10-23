Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s wife has been granted bail in a case involving the alleged illegal sale of state gifts, local broadcaster Geo TV reported on Wednesday.

Mr Khan and Bushra Bibi are currently jailed on a multitude of charges, one of which involves the alleged sale of gifts worth more than Rs140m (£386,300) received during Mr Khan’s premiership between 2018 and 2022 from a state treasury known locally as "Toshakhana".

It was not immediately clear if Ms Bibi will be freed or kept in prison on the other charges she faces.

Mr Khan and his wife have been held in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail in northern Pakistan since 2023. Mr Khan has been sentenced to three years in prison in an alleged corruption case and faces nearly 150 charges in total, all of which his party says are politically motivated.

His imprisonment invited a ban on Mr Khan from seeking political office and contesting the election in February which his party says was rigged.

