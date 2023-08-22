An army soldier slings down from helicopter during a rescue mission to recover students stuck in a cable car in Pashto village (AFP/Getty)

Pakistan’s military is leading an effort to rescue six children and two adults stranded in a cable car hundreds of feet above a ravine in the country’s north-west.

The incident is unfolding in a mountainous area in Battagram, in the northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The children were using the cable car to travel to school when one of its ropes snapped, local officials say. They have been trapped in place since 7am time.

The military are trying to implement an “extremely risky” rescue operation made more challenging by strong winds, with helicopters dispatched to the area after attempts to fix the fault with the cable car failed.

“One child has fainted due to heat and fear,” rescue official Shariq Riaz Khattak told the Reuters news agency.

One security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said special services troops, trained in sling operations, are involved in this “extremely dangerous and risky operation”.

“All efforts are being made by Pakistan army to rescue the stranded people in the lift.”