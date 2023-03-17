Imran Khan slapped with anti-terror charges along with 2,000 of his supporters

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Imran Khan has been slapped with new charges by Pakistan’s police amid ongoing drama at his residence where officials are seeking custody of the former prime minister.

The new charges include those under the country’s anti-terrorism act and multiple sections of its criminal code, known as the Pakistan Penal Code, reported the Dawn newspaper.

The charges have been filed by the Lahore city police against 70-year-old Mr Khan and around 2,000 workers and supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party.

They include attempt to murder, punishment for abetment, criminal conspiracy, armed rioting, criminal intimidation, obstructing public servants, causing public nuisance, mischief by fire or explosive substance with an intent to damage public property, among others.

The new charges have come after a court in Lahore extended its stay order against the former prime minister’s arrest till Friday.

Mr Khan’s supporters have barricaded his home as the court is expected to decide whether the cricketer-turned-politician is to be arrested or not.

The fresh charges were filed on the basis of a complaint of police inspector Rehan Anwar who alleged PTI workers committed terrorism at the behest of the former prime minister.

He also alleged that violent riots were orchestrated by a criminal conspiracy led by Mr Khan.

Usman Anwar, an Inspector General of Police from the Punjab province, said personnel had demonstrated restraint at Mr Khan’s residence in the upscale Zaman Park neighbourhood to “avoid the loss of lives”.

He also denied allegations that the police used weapons during the standoff and claimed Islamabad and Lahore police had not fired a single shot at PTI workers.

On Tuesday, violent scenes were witnessed at his home, as around 1,000 supporters of Mr Khan clashed with the police who were attempting to arrest the former prime minister.

Mr Khan’s supporters hurled petrol bombs, rocks and bricks at the police. Officers responded by swinging batons, firing teargas and using water cannons at scores of supporters.

The officers failed to arrest Mr Khan and the Lahore court had on Thursday extended a stay on police operations to take him into custody.

Mr Anwar said police would comply with the court’s orders and seek his custody again on Friday.

Mr Khan has also been barred by the court from holding a rally on Sunday ahead of assembly elections in Punjab, of which Lahore is the provincial capital.

Mr Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April last year, was ordered to appear before a judge in Islamabad last Saturday to answer charges of illegally selling state gifts he had received during his term as premier and concealing his assets in what is known as the Toshakhana case.

Mr Khan has blamed his successor, prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, for his ouster and called it a “conspiracy” formed with the US. Both the US and Pakistan governments have denied his allegations.