Police have arrested a suspected gunman after shots were fired at a luxury shopping mall in central Bangkok.

Three people were killed and six were injured, confirmed director of Bangkok’s Emergency Medical Center.

In a post on social media, Thai police said a 14-year-old suspected gunman had been arrested after the shooting.

Customers were seen fleeing the scene and streaming out of the mall’s entrances after several loud gunshots were heard in the middle of Tuesday afternoon.

Prime minister Srettha Thavisin told reporters he was aware of the incident and had instructed the Royal Thai Police commissioner to investigate and monitor the situation.

The incident prompted authorities to shut access to the nearby Siam elevated train stop, preventing commuters from exiting the transit station, as the evening rush hour began and intense rain pounded the city.