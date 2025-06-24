Search for Brazilian tourist who fell into active volcano enters crucial third day in Indonesia: Latest
Rescuers say bad weather is hampering the search for 26-year-old Juliana Marins on Mount Rinjani
Rescue teams in Indonesia are racing to locate a Brazilian tourist who vanished after falling during a hike near the crater rim of Mount Rinjani, an active volcano on the island of Lombok.
Juliana Marins, 26, was last seen early Saturday morning when she slipped from a cliff edge bordering the hiking trail.
Despite initial signs of life – including screams for help reported by park officials and drone footage showing her conscious and moving – teams have struggled to reach her due to fog, treacherous terrain and worsening weather.
On Monday, rescuers again spotted Ms Marins – who appeared to have fallen further – but were forced to retreat due to poor weather conditions. Her family has raised alarm on social media, saying she has had no food, water or warm clothing for over three days and condemned the park for staying open while she remains missing.
Brazil’s foreign ministry confirmed it is liaising with Indonesian authorities and has dispatched embassy staff to monitor the situation.
Who is Juliana Marins?
Juliana Marins, 26, was hiking with a small group on Mount Rinjani on Saturday when she fell more than 1,600 feet from a trail overlooking Mount Rinjani’s crater lake over the weekend.
Marins, who is a publicist from Niterói, based near Rio de Janeiro, had been documenting her backpacking trip through Southeast Asia on Instagram, sharing images from Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia.
