Imran Khan arrest – live: Pakistan’s former prime minister detained by security forces in Islamabad
Senior politician calls for retaliation protests in the country
Former prime minister Imran Khan has been arrested by Pakistan’s security forces during a scheduled court appearance in Islamabad, officials from his party say.
Mr Khan’s party PTI released video footage purporting to show a large crowd of police officers dressed in riot gear escorting the former prime minister to a waiting vehicle.
His lawyer said in a video posted to Twitter that he had been taken into custody outside the Islamabad High Court, and that he was “badly injured” in the process.
PTI official Musarrat Cheema posted a video on Twitter in which she claimed that “they are torturing Imran Khan right now […] they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib.”
Senior PTI politician, Azhar Mashwani, tweeted a call to start protests across Pakistan.
Hammad Azhar, a former minister in Mr Khan’s ousted government, said the arrest was “not acceptable” and that for the party it represents “our red line”.
The party said Mr Khan had been taken into custody by the Pakistan Rangers, a paramilitary group operated by the federal interior ministry.
Politicians call for protestors to ‘shut down Pakistan'
Khan‘s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party called on supporters to “shut down Pakistan”.
“It’s your time, people of Pakistan. Khan has always stood for you, now its time to stand for him,” the PTI wrote on Twitter.
Khan, 70, a cricket hero-turned-politician, has showed no sign of slowing down since he was ousted as prime minister in April last year, even after being wounded in a November attack on his convoy as he lead a protest march to Islamabad calling for snap general elections.
His arrest comes at a time when ordinary Pakistanis are reeling from the worst economic crisis in decades, with record high inflation and anaemic growth. An International Monetary Fund bailout package has been delayed for months even though foreign exchange reserves are barely enough to cover a month’s imports.
Previous attempts to arrest Khan from his Lahore home resulted in heavy clashes between his supporters and law enforcement personnel.
The PTI said it had called an emergency meeting of senior leaders to discuss their response to the arrest.
Islamabad high court demands explanation for Khan’s arrest
Imran Khan‘s arrest comes a day after the powerful military issued a rare public rebuke of the former premier for repeated accusations against a senior military official of attempting to assassinate him and the military’s former chief of being behind the move to remove him from power.
A high court in Islamabad has summoned authorities to explain Khan‘s arrest on court premises. Tensions ran high in major cities following the arrest.
Hundreds of supporters blocked streets in Khan‘s home town of Lahore, where police have been put on high alert, as well as the northwestern province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Protesters also blocked a major road in the port city of Karachi, according to Reuters witnesses.
Watch: Protests erupt in Karachi following Imran Khan arrest
Protests have spread through Karachi after Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan was arrested earlier today.
PTI releases dramatic video of former PM Khan being taken away by a crowd of paramilitary officers
to our liveblog where we will keep you updated with the latest as Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan is arrested in Islamabad.
