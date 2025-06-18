Indonesia volcano live: Many flights to Bali cancelled after eruption spews ash 6 miles into sky
Authorities raise highest-level alert and create 8km danger zone after eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki
Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano spewed towering columns of hot ash more than 6 miles into the air, triggering the highest possible volcano alert and causing significant flight cancellations.
One of Indonesia's most active volcanoes east of Bali erupted at 5.35pm local time on Tuesday and unleashed 10,000m (about 32,800ft) of grey clouds in the air that could be seen from 150km away.
Indonesia's Geology Agency expanded the danger zone surrounding the volcano to 8km from the crater and warned residents to be vigilant about heavy rainfall triggering lava flows.
The volcanic activity forced dozens of flights to Bali to be cancelled on Wednesday, with many airlines saying they were closely following the developments.
Virgin Australia, Jetstar and Air New Zealand confirmed cancellations of planes flying out of Bali airport.
Air India, Singapore’s TigerAir and China’s Juneyao Airlines also suspended flight operations “due to volcano”, Bali’s international airport said.
It forced dozens of residents living in two villages near the volcano to evacuate their houses, officials at the local disaster mitigation agency said.
An eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki – a 1,584m (5,197ft) mountain – in November killed nine people and injured dozens. It also erupted in May.
New Zealand, India, Australia and Malaysia among countries facing travel chaos
Dozens of flights Wednesday were canceled, including those connecting Bali to cities in Australia, Malaysia, India and China, according to the website of Bali's I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport.
Flights were cancelled as volcanic ash can pose a risk to plane engines.Flights also were canceled to and from the international airport in Labuan Bajo another tourist destination in Flores Island, East Nusa Tenggara province. The airport is still operating.
The cancelations and delays affected thousands of travelers.
Australian carrier Jetstar, which flies daily between the tourist hotspot and several Australian cities, said the ash cloud was forecast to clear by late Wednesday and its services would be rescheduled.
Air New Zealand cancelled one return trip to Auckland and would rebook customers on the next available service, the airline said in a statement Wednesday.
Flights to New Delhi, Singapore and Pudong, China, were also cancelled due to the volcano, according to information on the website for Denpasar airport in Bali.
Officials record 50 tremors in 2 hours as Lewotobi volcano erupts
Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki produced more than 50 tremors in just two hours before it erupted, far exceeding its usual 8–10 daily events, according to the country’s geological agency.
Officials said this marks the most intense activity recorded at the volcano in recent months. While similar eruptions were observed in May, this latest episode has dwarfed them in intensity and frequency.
The 1,584-metre volcano is part of a twin system with the taller Mount Lewotobi Perempuan (1,703 metres) in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province.
A series of eruptions from the Lewotobi complex last November killed nine people and injured dozens. Thousands were forced to evacuate as falling ash blanketed villages and disrupted air travel, including international flights to Bali.
Ash and debris falling outside danger zone after eruption
Ash and debris are falling in a number of places outside the danger zone, the National Disaster Management Agency said.
The villages affected by the falling ashes and debries are Boru, Hewa and Watobuku.
Some residents from Nurabelen village in Ile Bura subdistrict fled to evacuation sites in Konga to avoid the impact of the eruption, it said.
“Some residents have also evacuated to Nileknoheng village, which is 12kms (7.4 miles) from the crater,” said Abdul Muhari, the National Disaster Management Agency’s spokesperson.
The danger zone was expanded to 8km from the crater after the eruption.
Air India Delhi to Bali flight returns due to eruption
An Air India flight coming from Delhi to Bali was forced to return to the Indian capital today after Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki erupted, the airline said in a statement.
The flight safely landed back in Delhi and all passengers have been disembarked, Air India said in the statement.
"Air India flight AI2145 on June 18 from Delhi to Bali was advised to air return to Delhi due to reports of volcanic eruption near destination airport Bali, in the interest of safety," it said.
Passengers have been provided with hotel accomodation, Air India said, adding that full refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling has also been offered to the passengers.
Villages near volcano evacuated, officials say
Dozens of residents living in two villages near the volcano have been evacuated after the eruption of one of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia, a National Disaster Mitigation Agency official said.
Avi Hallan, an official at the local disaster mitigation agency told Reuters that the villagers had been evacuated.
"Streets in the two villages were filled with thick ash, gravel, and sand," she said, adding no casualties were reported.
Remaining residents were warned to be vigilant about heavy rainfall triggering lava flows in rivers originating from the volcano.
Why is Indonesia the hottest spot on the Ring of Fire?
Indonesia has approximately 130 active volcanoes. Due to its population density and the fertile soils that volcanic slopes provide, hundreds of thousands of Indonesians live close to active volcanos. They have learnt to live with the rumblings and frequently ignore orders to leave.
The huge archipelago sits between the most active seismic region in the world, the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area where a large number of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur, and the Alpide Belt.
The United States Geological Survey has described the region as among the most seismically active zones in the world. The Ring of Fire, or the circum-Pacific belt, is the world’s greatest earthquake belt, according to Live Science, because of fault lines running from Chile to Japan and Southeast Asia.
These fault lines are breaks in the plates of the Earth’s crust and are where earthquakes are likely to occur.
The Pacific Ring of Fire is also home to 453 volcanoes and more than half of the world’s active and dormant volcanoes are found here.
Indonesia is located between the Pacific, Eurasian, and Australian tectonic plates. When one of the plates moves, it causes earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and even tsunamis in Indonesia and the surrounding areas.
Katherine Cashman, a professor of Volcanology at Bristol University explained: "Indonesia lies on a subduction zone, where one plate dives under the other. Subduction causes big earth quakes and volcanoes. It’s also quite a complex set of subduction zones.
"The earth is divided into plates, which are semi rigid, but they do move sometimes and interact with each other. Indonesia has the unlucky circumstance of being on a very major plate boundary, and particularly under Java, you have one plate diving directly under another plate, so as it dives under it starts to produce melt that comes up as a volcano."
Everything we know about the major volcanic eruption in Indonesia
- Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki in East Flores, Indonesia, erupted at 5.35pm local time on Tuesday.
- The eruption spewed out a massive ash column exceeding 10km in height and sent hot ash clouds spreading in all directions.
- The ash column could be seen from 90-150km away.
- The ash expanded into a mushroom-shaped cloud, affecting areas far beyond the immediate vicinity of the volcano.
- Rapid response teams reported challenges due to darkness, ash rain and gravel, which hindered access and information gathering.
- There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths.
- The Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation raised the volcano's status to the highest level four after record seismic activity.
- The danger zone was expanded to 8km from the crater.
- Residents were advised to be aware of potential lahar floods in rivers originating from the volcano's peak, particularly in areas like Dulipali, Padang Pasir, Nobo, Nurabelen, Klatanlo, Hokeng Jaya, Boru, and Nawakote, if heavy rain occurred.
- A number of flights to and from Bali international airport and other airports around the volcano were cancelled, disrupting travel for thousands of people.
- At least two villages near the volcano were evacuated.
Over 20 flights cancelled from Bali airport and many delayed
Over 20 flights have been cancelled in the aftermath of the volcano eruption, according to flight data from Bali’s international airport.
Several domestic flights and international flights leaving I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport have been cancelled.
Air India, Air New Zealand, Jetstar, Juneyao Airlines, Singapore Airlines and Virgin Australia have cancelled their flights to the airport, distrupting travel for thousands of people and causing travel chaos.
The government closed the Fransiskus Xaverius Seda airport in Maumere from Wednesday until Thursday "to ensure the safety of the passengers," said the airport operator AirNav in its Instagram post.
Japan confirms no tsunami threat from Indonesia volcano eruption
Japan’s Meteorological Agency has confirmed that there is no tsunami threat to Japanese coastlines following a major volcanic eruption in Indonesia.
In a statement issued at 4 am on Wednesday, the agency reported no significant changes in sea levels at tidal observation points within or outside Japan.
According to the agency, Mount Lewotobi on Flores Island erupted at approximately 5.45pm local time local time, sending a volcanic plume soaring to an estimated 16,000m.
While large volcanic eruptions can occasionally generate tsunamis due to abrupt changes in atmospheric pressure, no such effects have been observed in this instance.
In pics: Streets filled with filled with thick ash, gravel, and sand
Thick sheets of grey ash covered the streets and roofs of houses around the villages near the volcano.
The eruption also forced local authorities to evacuate dozens of residents living in two villages near the volcano, Avi Hallan, an official at the local disaster mitigation agency, told Reuters.
"Streets in the two villages were filled with thick ash, gravel, and sand," she said, adding no casualties were reported.
