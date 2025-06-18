Massive volcano eruption in Indonesia spews ash 10,000 metres high

Indonedia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano erupted on Tuesday (17 June), sending a towering ash plume 10,000 metres into the sky.

Authorities raised the eruption alert to the highest level and extended the danger zone to 8km.

The eruption followed an intense spike in volcanic activity—50 incidents in two hours, far above the daily average. No casualties were reported. Ash clouds were seen from cities 90 to 150km away.

“This is the first time I have seen an eruption this big,” said local villager Frans Kino. Residents were warned about possible lava flows triggered by rainfall.