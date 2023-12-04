Mount Marapi eruption – live: Race to rescue missing hikers in Indonesia after volcano kills at least 11
Marapi eruption spews ash 3km into sky and rains volcanic debris onto nearby villages
Search and rescue teams are trying to locate 12 hikers who were summiting Indonesia’s Mount Marapi volcano when it violently erupted on Sunday.
At least 11 hikers were killed by the eruption, officials have confirmed, with efforts still underway to retrieve their bodies from the mountain slopes.
Another three survivors were found injured, including with burns injuries, at the volcano’s crater.
In total, there were about 75 climbers on Marapi when it erupted. Of these, around 50 were evacuated immediately after the eruption, with West Sumatra’s Search and Rescue Agency declaring an operation to find the remaining 26.
When it erupted, Marapi spewed ash as high as 3km into the sky and rained volcanic debris onto nearby villages.
Videos on social media showed the climbers being evacuated to a shelter, their faces and hair smeared with volcanic dust and rain.
Authorities over the weekend raised the alert to the second-highest level, shut down two climbing routes and prohibiting locals living on the slopes of Marapi from going within 3km of the crater due to potential lava flows.
At least 11 hikers killed in Mount Marapi volcano eruption
At least 11 hikers were found dead on Monday following a huge eruption at the Marapi volcano in Indonesia, as efforts continue to find another dozen climbers who have been reported missing.
Three survivors were found near the volcano’s crater, described as being in a weak condition and having suffered burns.
The 2,891-metre-tall Marapi volcano in West Sumatra province erupted on Sunday, spewing ash as high as 3km into the sky that rained volcanic debris onto nearby villages.
About 75 climbers became stranded after beginning their trek on Saturday, West Sumatra’s Search and Rescue Agency head Abdul Malik said.
Of those, around 50 were successfully evacuated, while a rescue operation was launched to track down the other 26.
At least 11 hikers killed and dozen missing after Indonesia volcano eruption
Search operation suspended following another small erution on Monday
