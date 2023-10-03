Jump to content

Thailand police responding to reports of Bangkok mall shooting

Namita Singh
Tuesday 03 October 2023 11:08
<p>Shoppers stream out of the Siam Paragon mall in central Bangkok amid reports of shots fired inside</p>

Shoppers stream out of the Siam Paragon mall in central Bangkok amid reports of shots fired inside

(Twitter/Dweii_ii)

Police in Thailand say they are responding to reports of shots fired at a mall in central Bangkok.

Witnesses said crowds of people fled the Siam Paragon mall after hearing what appeared to be gunfire.

Videos shared by shoppers online showed people streaming out of the luxury shopping centre. In another clip customers cower in shops as a series of loud bangs can be heard.

The public broadcaster ThaiPBS said several gunshot-like sounds were heard at Siam Paragon, but had no other details.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, police spokesperson Achayon Kraithong told the Reuters news agency.

Police are on their way to the mall and taking control of the situation, he said.

The mall’s entrances have been closed and train services suspended at a station near the shopping centre.

More follows

