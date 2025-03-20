Thailand eyes hosting Formula 1 Grand Prix in Bangkok from 2028

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Thai government is considering hosting a Formula 1 Grand Prix in Bangkok from 2028, with prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra confirming plans for a feasibility study into the proposal.

It marks Thailand’s latest effort to establish itself as a premier destination for global sporting events and attract high-spending tourists.

Ms Shinawatra met with Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali on Tuesday at Government House in Bangkok, where they discussed the country’s potential to hold a race on a street circuit in the capital.

Following the meeting, she announced that the government would examine the investment required, assess possible race routes, and evaluate the economic benefits for Thailand.

"We had the opportunity to discuss the opportunity of Thailand to host the Formula 1 race, which is a great sport with a worldwide following," Ms Shinawatra posted on X.

"The government confirmed that it will study this joint investment, including the study of the race route, the investment budget, and the value for Thailand to receive from hosting the race."

Although Thailand already has an FIA-accredited circuit – the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, which hosts MotoGP races – the focus is on holding a Formula 1 street race in Bangkok.

The city’s traffic congestion is notorious, and Ms Shinawatra believes the event could serve as an impetus to upgrade infrastructure.

"I believe that all Thai people will benefit from organising this event, whether it is large-scale infrastructure investment, job creation, new income generation, and importing new technologies and innovations," she said.

"I am confident that this project will be successful. It is another important opportunity for the country to organise a world-class event."

Mr Domenicali also expressed optimism, calling Thailand’s plans "impressive" and stating that he looked forward to continuing discussions in the coming months.

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali meets Thai PM for talks on potential race in Bangkok ( EPA )

If successful, Thailand would join an increasingly crowded Formula 1 calendar, which currently features 24 races worldwide.

A third of the scheduled events for 2025 will be held on street or hybrid circuits, including the Singapore Grand Prix, which takes place on the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Formula 1 has had two Thai drivers in its history: Alex Albon, who races for the British Formula One team Williams Racing under the Thai flag, and Prince Birabongse Bhanudej, who competed in the sport’s early years from 1950 to 1955.

While Thailand has expressed interest in hosting an F1 race before, this latest push builds on previous efforts to position the country as a hub for major international events.

The government has actively sought to host concerts and festivals, aiming to capitalise on its tourism-driven economy.

The feasibility study will determine whether Bangkok can meet the logistical and financial demands of hosting a Grand Prix, as Formula 1 continues to evaluate new venues amid surging global interest in the sport.

Additional reporting by agencies