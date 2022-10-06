Thailand mass shooting – latest: At least 35 killed, including 24 children, in nursery attack
Police say gunman killed his own family and took his life after the attack
At least 35 people have been killed in a mass shooting in Thailand after a gunman opened fire in a children’s daycare centre in the town of Nongbua Lamphu on Thursday.
Police said that the victims included 24 children as well as adults.
Photographs showed bodies of what appeared to be children on the floor of the centre covered in white sheets.
Police major general Achayon Kraithong said the gunman opened fire at the centre and later killed himself and his wife and children.
Police said that the gunman, a former police officer who had been discharged last year, had been to court on a drugs charge prior to the shooting.
The prime minister’s office said he was directing all necessary resources to respond to the attack and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.
Gun laws in Thailand
Gun laws are strict in Thailand, where possession of an illegal firearm carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
Firearm ownership is high in the country compared with some others in the region.
Firearm-related deaths in Thailand are much lower than in countries like the United States and Brazil, but higher than in countries like Japan and Singapore that have strict gun control laws.
The rate of firearms related deaths in 2019 was about 4 per 100,000, compared with about 11 per 100,000 in the US and nearly 23 per 100,000 in Brazil.
The last worst mass shooting in the country involved a disgruntled soldier who opened fire in and around a mall in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima in 2020, killing 29 people and holding off security forces for some 16 hours before eventually being killed by them.
Images show aftermath of mass shooting
Images show scenes at a daycare centre in Thailand after a gunman opened fire in the town of Nongbua Lamphu on Thursday.
Gunman had been to court on drugs charge prior to shooting
Thai police said that the gunman who opened fire in a children centre’s on Thursday had been to court on a drugs charge prior to the shooting.
Paisan Luesomboon, a police spokesperson told ThaiPBS television that the attacker was agitated when he arrived at the day-care facility to find his child was not there and left, then shot at bystanders and drove his vehicle at them.
He said the attacker returned home and killed his wife and child.
Children as young as 2 among victims
Local police officials in Thailand’s northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu said that the victims of the mass shooting included children as young as 2 years old.
About 30 children were at the centre when the gunman arrived, fewer than usual, as heavy rain had kept many people away, district official Jidapa Boonsom, who was working in a nearby office at the time, told Reuters.
Gunman discharged from police last year
According to police in Nongbua Lamphu, the gunman who shot and stabbed 34 people in a children’s centre on Thursday was a former police officer.
Chakkraphat Wichitvaidya, superintendent of Na Klang police station, also told Thai Rath TV that the gunman had been discharged from the police force last year.
Prime minister offers condolences
Thailand’s prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has offered his condolences after at least 34 people including 23 children were killed in a mass shooting.
In a statement on his Facebook page, the prime minister said: “My deepest condolences to the bereaved and injured families.”
He also directed all agencies to urgently treat the wounded.
'People thought it was fireworks'
According to the local authorities there were 30 children present at the daycare centre when the gunman came in on Thursday.
District official Jidapa Boonsom told Reuters that the man who came in around lunch time first shot four or five staff, including a teacher who was eight months pregnant.
“At first people thought it was fireworks,” she said.
Videos posted on social media showed sheets covering what appeared to be the bodies of children lying in pools of blood at the centre in the town of Uthai Sawan in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu.
The videos have not been officially authenticated.
At least 34 killed in mass shooting at Thailand daycare centre
At least 34 people have been killed in a mass shooting at a daycare centre in northern Thailand, police say, with children and adults among the casualties.
The shooting took place around 12.50pm local time on Thursday afternoon at a centre for children in Uthaisawan Na Klang district in Nong Bua Lamphu province, police said.
At least 23 victims of the attack were children, according to the AFP news agency.
Stuti Mishra has the details:
At least 31 killed in mass shooting at Thailand daycare centre
Suspect is believed to be former police personnel
Authorities release image of gunman
Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau has released an image of former policeman Panya Khamrab, who is believed to have killed at least 30 people in a nursery in the northern Thai province of Nong Bua Lam Phu.
At least 34 people were killed including 23 children, police say, after a man armed with a gun and knife stormed the nursery before later killing himself.
