At least 35 people have been killed in a mass shooting in Thailand after a gunman opened fire in a children’s daycare centre in the town of Nongbua Lamphu on Thursday.

Police said that the victims included 24 children, with toddlers as young as two among the dead. The other 11 victims, all adults, include at least two childcare staff and one district official.

Photographs showed bodies of what appeared to be children on the floor of the centre covered in white sheets.

Police major general Achayon Kraithong said the gunman opened fire at the centre and later killed himself and his wife and children.

At least 12 people were also injured in addition to the 35 casualties. According to Thai media reports, the gunman also used knives in the attack.

Police said that the gunman, a former police officer who had been discharged last year, had been to court on a drugs charge prior to the shooting.

The prime minister’s office said he was directing all necessary resources to respond to the attack and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

