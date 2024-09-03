Teenager mauled to death by brother’s American Bully dogs in Thailand

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

An 18-year-old boy was mauled to death by his brother’s two American Bully dogs in Thailand, sparking an outcry about the breed’s safety and suitability as pets.

The incident took place on 30 August at their home in Muang district, where the lifeless body of Adisak Chansakunnee was discovered by police on the ground floor. A doctor estimated that the body was found about 12 hours after his death.

The dogs, Fino and Tesla, were owned by Adisak’s 23-year-old police officer brother, Apisit Chansakunnee. He had been raising them in Bangkok and brought them home just a week prior to the tragedy, when he shifted to take care of his mother.

Apisit had left the dogs in his brother’s care, who was familiar with them but may not have known how to interact with them safely, he told the Strait Times. The dogs’ mother, Tank Gas, was also present and found injured, with Apisit believing she had tried to defend Adisak.

Security footage revealed the events leading to Adisak’s death. He had reportedly entered the bedroom where the dogs were locked and subsequently attacked. Adisak attempted to flee downstairs but was fatally injured. At the time of the incident, Apisit was on night shift, his father was at work, while his mother was visiting a doctor, reported the Malay Mail.

Apisit suspects the dogs may have been stressed due to his absence and Adisak’s unfamiliarity with handling them safely. The family held a funeral for Adisak, and the mother is receiving treatment after she fainted and collapsed.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and debate, with many calling for the dogs to be put down due to their history of aggression. However, Apisit is seeking a new home for the dogs, emphasising the need for an experienced owner who can provide proper care and handling.

The Watchdog Thailand Foundation’s attempt to find new homes for the dogs was met with intense backlash on social media, with many criticising the decision to rehome the dogs. The non-profit animal welfare organisation allegedly initially failed to mention the incident in their post, leading to accusations of irresponsibility, according to the Asia News Network.

Facebook users questioned why WDT didn't disclose the dogs' violent history, but the foundation allegedly said that interested adopters should contact the owner directly, ANN reported.

This incident is the second fatal case involving American Bully dogs in Thailand within the past couple of months, raising serious concerns about the breed’s safety. Earlier on 24 July, three American Bully dogs fatally attacked a 70-year-old man in front of his house in Phu Wiang district of Khon Kaen province.

American kennel clubs have different definitions of what an American XL bully is but it is not recognised as a specific breed by the UK’s The Kennel Club, dog expert witness Colin Tennant told the PA news agency.

The American Bully Kennel Club defines the American XL bully as a crossbreed of the American pit bull terrier, olde English bulldogge, English bulldog and the American bulldog, while the American Dog Breeders Association defines it as a crossbreed of the American Staffordshire terrier and the American pit bull terrier.

The UK government published its plan for a ban on XL bully dogs after a series of deadly attacks this year. The plans confirmed the breed has been added to the list prohibited under the Dangerous Dogs Act following a string of “concerning” incidents across the country.