Celebrity hairstylist reveals the trending cut for 2026, and it’s ‘90s inspired

A trip to the hairdresser can feel like an exercise in blind faith. You arrive armed with vague intentions – maybe a big change, maybe “just a tidy-up”. But, one enthusiastic snip too many and you’re left with a Lord Farquaad bob, or worse, chunky layers that veer into full Billy Ray Cyrus mullet territory. The difference between hair heaven and a six-month grow-out usually comes down to one thing: knowing exactly what to ask for.

To get ahead of the curve, I spoke to two-time London hairdresser of the year (and Zoe Ball’s former stylist) Jordanna Cobella about the cut set to dominate 2026. Back in 2021, the wolf cut took over TikTok, blending retro shaggy layers with rock-star attitude and eventually landing on Billie Eilish herself. But trends evolve, and so does the wolf cut.

“The curve cut takes inspiration from the wolf cut,” she told me, “It’s all about adding layers, but with slightly less commitment than the wolf cut.” As Jordanna explains, “You lose a lot of density on the bottom with the wolf cut, so if you're slightly worried about committing to the wolf cut, the curve cut focuses on curve-shaped layering around the face frame and the layers in the back are not as short – it’s a happy half-way house.” Better still, it’s also, according to Jordanna, “really easy for styling, blow drying and curling.”

How to style the curve cut

It’s likely that you’ve seen the curve cut before. Rooted in nineties trends, this hairstyle isn’t a modern innovation and was famously worn by Jennifer Aniston in her Friends era.

Aniston wore the style through multiple seasons of the sitcom ( Getty )

If you’re considering the curve cut, Jordanna let us in on her professional tips and tricks to maintain the style (and channel Jennifer Aniston while we’re doing it). Firstly, she revealed, you should “always use some kind of texture spray such as Sebastian volupt (£22, Amazon.co.uk), Larry king nanna’s mousse (£22, Cultbeauty.co.uk) or Living Proof styling spray (£34, Cultbeauty.co.uk) to give it some grit or memory.”

With your styling products in place, Jordanna suggested “using either a rotating round brush, a styler or a large tong to slightly bevel the layers under (giving Rachel from Friends circa 1990s), before using the cold shot on a blow dryer without the nozzle, blow drying upside down for 45 seconds just to mess it all up so it’s more lived in. You can create a little root lift this way, too.”

Larry King my nanna's mousse Designed to thicken hair without leaving it feeling sticky and matted, this multi-purpose spray is reasonably priced and suitable for all hair types. Read more £22 from Cultbeauty.co.uk Prices may vary Sebastian Professional volupt volume spray The key draw of Sebastian Professional’s volupt spray is that it delivers volume and heat protection, meaning you can proceed with your bouncy blow-dry without fearing heat damage. Read more £22 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary Living Proof smooth styling spray With Living Proof’s signature fresh-apple scent, this smooth styling spray sets out to detangle, boost shine and tame frizz through humidity – all while protecting your strands up to 232C. Read more £34 from Cultbeauty.co.uk Prices may vary

As for her final recommendation, Jordanna looks to Centred’s en-root scalp oil (£36, Wearecentred.com) “to keep hair fresh and clean so the movement is on point.” Healthy, voluminous hair incoming.

