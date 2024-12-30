British Airways announces changes to loyalty programme

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

British Airways has announced an overhaul of its loyalty programme, increasing the number of points its members will need to reach each status.

To qualify for gold status – which features benefits such as access to First lounges and enhanced baggage allowance – customers will need to earn 20,000 points in a year, up from 1,500 points currently.

A British Airways source said the new programme is not comparable with the existing one because of changes in how points are earned.

We've built on the changes we've already made Colm Lacy, British Airways

This includes awarding points based on the amount spent – including through the airline’s package holiday division British Airways Holidays – rather than distance flown.

The overhaul, which comes into effect from April 1 next year, includes changing the scheme’s name from the British Airways Executive Club to the British Airways Club.

The carrier’s chief commercial officer, Colm Lacy, said: “The changes we have announced today underline our continued investment in our loyalty programme and in our customers.

“Based on our members’ feedback, we’ve built on the changes we’ve already made – including how customers collect Avios and their membership year – in a way that we believe better rewards their loyalty and reflects their changing travel needs.”

Realistically, it will now be impossible to earn gold for small business travellers, economy travellers or self-funded leisure travellers Rob Burgess, headforpoints.com

Rob Burgess, editor of frequent flyer website headforpoints.com, claimed the changes mean the airline is “effectively washing its hands of the leisure market” and going “all-in” to attract business travellers.

He added: “With a gold card now available for just over one-and-a-half £12,000 fully flexible Club World return flights to New York, it is clear who the target market now is.

“Realistically, it will now be impossible to earn gold for small business travellers, economy travellers or self-funded leisure travellers.

“Even silver will be a major stretch.”