Crispin Odey fined £1.8 million and banned from City for ‘lack of integrity’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey has been banned from the UK finance industry for his “lack of integrity.”

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Mr Odey “repeatedly sought to evade and obstruct efforts to hold him to account” as it fined him £1.8 million and banned him from the City.

Mr Odey will challenge the decision at the UK’s Upper Tribunal, meaning the findings are provisional.

It found his firm Odey Asset Management did not and could not deal effectively with complaints of inappropriate conduct towards female staff members because he continually intervened in the process.

Mr Odey has been at the centre of sexual misconduct allegations after a report in the Financial Times (FT) newspaper published claims from several women who had worked with him or known him.

open image in gallery Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey is going to challenge the FCA’s fine and City ban in the UK’s Upper Tribunal ( PA Archive )

The women claimed they had been abused or harassed by him, with some alleging he sexually assaulted them.

Mr Odey has previously denied the allegations against him, telling the FT they were “rubbish”. In May, he sued the FT for libel. He has called himself the victim of a “witch hunt”.

The FT has said it will be ‘vigorously defending’ its reporting.

On Monday, the watchdog said it had decided Mr Odey was not a fit and proper person to hold any role related to regulated finance activities.

Therese Chambers, the FCA’s director of enforcement and market oversight, said: “A culture of silence in which allegations of misconduct are not dealt with effectively can put consumers and markets at risk.

“Mr Odey repeatedly sought to evade and obstruct efforts to hold him to account.

“His lack of integrity means he deserves to be banned from the industry.”