Local government workers accept pay offer, says Unison

Local government workers have voted to accept a revised offer from council employers after strike action earlier in the autumn, Unison has said.

The union said the deal paves the way for talks for 2025/26 on wage rises to a minimum pay rate of £15 an hour, a reduced working week and council finances.

The revised offer came after non-teaching staff in First Minister John Swinney’s Perth and Kinross constituency walked out in October for two weeks as part of the pay dispute, with schools in the area closed as a result.

Unison had rejected the pay offer from local government umbrella body Cosla of an hourly increase of 67p or 3.6%, whichever is higher.

Council staff have shown they will take a stand on pay Colette Hunter, Unison

However council leaders in September voted to impose the deal despite Unison’s opposition, saying GMB and Unite members had accepted it.

Unison, the largest of three unions representing local government workers, said this year’s pay negotiations have now concluded and it will look to next year.

The union’s Scotland’s local government committee chairwoman, Colette Hunter, said: “Workers’ resolve and action have secured a route to what they hope will be a decent pay deal that will be in people’s pockets from April 2025.

“The Scottish Government will now be in the room with unions and Cosla when discussions about next year’s wage rise begin.

“This will include a minimum pay rate of £15 an hour, a reduction in the working week, and the perilous state of council finances.

“Council staff have shown they will take a stand on pay. That is crucial in protecting public services.”

Cosla resources spokeswoman and lead negotiator Katie Hagmann welcomed the news that Unison members have accepted the offer.

She said: “I am delighted to be informed that Unison’s consultative ballot has resulted in acceptance of the additional elements offered in our letter to the unions on November 8.

“Acceptance of the additional elements means we are able to conclude the 2024/25 pay negotiations with an agreement from all three trade unions.

“Council leaders will receive a full update on pay at their meeting on November 29 and I would thank everyone for their hard work during these important negotiations.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.