Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

NatWest says ‘no customer will be left out of pocket’ after cash deposit glitch

The bank said cash payments to a small number of accounts were delayed due to the issue.

John Besley
Friday 22 September 2023 04:08
NatWest has resolved a technical issue affecting its cash deposit machines (Matt Crossick/PA)
NatWest has resolved a technical issue affecting its cash deposit machines (Matt Crossick/PA)
(PA Wire)

NatWest said it has resolved an issue with its cash machines after some of the bank’s customers reported problems with their accounts.

A number of people took to social media site X, formerly Twitter, throughout Thursday complaining money they had deposited in their NatWest accounts was missing.

Others expressed concerns they would accrue fees after the issue resulted in their accounts being overdrawn.

In a statement early on Friday, a NatWest spokesperson told the PA news agency the issue had been resolved.

“Cash payments to a small number of accounts have been delayed,” the spokesperson said.

Recommended

“The issue is now resolved and customer accounts are being updated.

“No customer will be left out of pocket as a result.”

Replying to individual users on X, NatWest confirmed on Thursday afternoon the issue stemmed from an “ongoing incident with our cash deposit machines”.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in