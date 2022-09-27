Most UK energy companies need to improve help for struggling customers, Ofgem warns
Watchdog says all bar one of Britain’s providers need to improve processes and governance
Most of the UK’s energy suppliers need to make improvements to meet their obligations to support customers struggling to pay their bills, energy regulator Ofgem has warned.
The watchdog said all bar one of the gas and electricity providers need to improve processes and governance to protect customers with payment difficulties.
Following a full market review, it found that three suppliers – TruEnergy, Utilita and ScottishPower – had “severe weaknesses” in how they support struggling customers.
It also found five – E, Good, Green Energy, Outfox and Bulb – had some issues with the support they provide.
Utilita and Scottish Power have already been served with provisional orders, which requires them to take urgent measures, while Ofgem is considering whether further enforcement action is needed for other suppliers.
Among its key findings, Ofgem said it uncovered failures in companies being able to identify customers in payment difficulty and a lack of help given to those needing crucial payment plans.
All of those identified have been asked to submit information to Ofgem to set out how they will improve.
British Gas was the only supplier found not to have any significant issues.
