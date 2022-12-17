Plug gaps in doors and windows to cut energy costs, Government urges

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Householders are being urged to plug gaps in doors and windows as a way of easing the sting of sky-high energy bills over the winter.

People are also advised to tweak their boiler temperatures and switch devices off at the wall, as part of a new multimillion pound public information campaign featuring tips on “simple, low or no-cost actions” to bring about “big savings”.

The Government launched the It All Adds Up initiative on Saturday, to raise awareness of “straightforward” measures people can take to cut their bills over the colder months.

These include reducing boiler flow temperatures from 75C to 60C and turning off appliances at the plug, which ministers say could save about £170 combined each year.

Households are also being urged to cut heating loss by putting draught excluders around doors or adding clear film across windows, with the potential to save a further £60 annually.

Some £18 million was spent on the campaign, which represents a shift from the position of the last administration.

A previous attempt to introduce a public information campaign on energy-saving measures was blocked under former prime minister Liz Truss’s administration over concerns they were too “nanny state”.

Business and Energy Secretary Grant Shapps said: “No-one is immune to rising energy bills this winter, so it’s in everyone’s interest to use every trick in the book to use less energy while keeping homes warm and staying safe.

“For very little or no cost, you can save pounds. It all adds up, so I urge people to take note of the advice in this new campaign and follow the easy steps to cut your fuel bills.”