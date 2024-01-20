It’s shameful that preening Davos delegates ignored the Post Office scandal

As they head for Zurich airport or catch some last-minute skiing, the delegates at this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos can doubtless congratulate themselves on a productive few days in the Alps.

They gained some useful business leads, touched base with old pals, and took away potential useful subjects for future management think-ins and those flash dinner parties where they like to shine. Of course, there’s the matter of the expenses to deal with. They were higher than ever this year, positively stratospheric, but accounts will just have to wear them. It’s Davos after all, there is a price to be paid.

Coming down the mountain, emerging from the clouds, they can be forgiven for supposing they’re gods, in charge, firmly across everything. While they were earnestly discussing and clinking glasses, a drama was unfolding in Britain. If there’s one topic that should have been high on the Swiss agenda for dissection it should have been the Post Office scandal.