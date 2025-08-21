So much for cheap Chinese cars, the BYD Atto 2 is an expensive one

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BYD has launched six new models in the UK in a little over two years, with the seventh – the BYD Atto 2 – just about to make it into showrooms.

When we drove the Atto 2 back in February, we were impressed by its style, quality and comfort, but were concerned with whispers of prices over £30,000. We said back then that “in our view, an Atto 2 starting at under £30,000 will be much more attractive.”

However, official UK prices have now been announced. The Atto 2 Boost model, which comes with a 51kWh battery for a 214 mile range will cost £30,850. The Comfort model gets a bigger 64.8kWh battery, meaning it will go 261 miles and cost £34,950.

While some car makers are already eligible for the government’s electric car grant or are offering their own grants in lieu of government cash, BYD models get neither. Instead, the Chinese company is offering five years’ free maintenance on some of its models, including the Atto 2.

The Atto 2 comes with what BYD refers to as its revolutionary blade battery technology, with the Comfort version offering fast charging at up to 155kW. The smaller battery will only charge at a maximum speed of 82kW. The car also features cell-to-body technology, with the battery being an integral part of the structure of the car.

open image in gallery The BYD Atto 2 ( BYD )

By comparison the Kia EV3, currently our favourite family-friendly SUV, starts at £33,005 for the Air version. That car features a 58.3kWh battery that will go for a maximum of 270 miles, beating the more expensive Atto 2 Comfort. The £36,005 EV3 Air model with an 81kWh battery will go for an impressive 375 miles on a single charge.

Other family-friendly new models are similarly competitive. Citroen’s new e-C3 Aircross is eligible for the electric car grant and starts at £23,495 for the new extended range car that will go 249 miles on a charge.

Meanwhile, another Chinese brand Jaecoo has just revealed its Range Rover Evoque-lookalike, the Jaecoo E5, which starts at just £27,505 with a maximum claimed range of 248 miles.

The Atto 2 did impress us for its quality and the way it drove, while it comes equipped with a 12.8in rotating touchscreen, wireless smartphone charging, eight-speaker audio system and vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology, which enables owners to power external devices from the car.

First deliveries of Atto 2 models will be in September for Boost models only. You’ll have to wait until later in the year for the longer-range Comfort car. BYD has also confirmed that the Atto 2 will be available with its DM-i plug-in hybrid tech, with those cars expected to launch some time in 2026.