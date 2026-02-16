Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Chery Tiggo 7 Super Hybrid has arrived in the UK as part of the brand’s steady expansion into one of the most competitive segments in the market. Sitting below the seven-seat Tiggo 8 and impressive flagship Tiggo 9, this mid-size SUV is offered with either a conventional petrol engine or Chery’s Super Hybrid CSH plug-in hybrid system – but it’s the latter that makes the strongest case for itself.

While prices for the Tiggo 7 range start at a barely believable £24,995 for the petrol version, the Super Hybrid CSH begins at £29,995 and rises to £32,995 for the fully loaded Summit model I’ve driven here. That price positioning immediately places it well below many established plug-in hybrid rivals. Yet on paper at least, it promises big-car space, a decent electric-only range and a level of standard equipment that would normally require a way bigger spend.

The Tiggo 7 Super Hybrid is aimed squarely at families and high-mileage drivers looking to cut fuel costs without committing to a fully-electric vehicle. Chery claims a pure electric range of up to 56 miles and a combined range of up to 750 miles. These are figures that immediately catch the eye in this class. Backed by a seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty plus an eight-year warranty for the battery, it’s clear Chery is keen to remove as many perceived risks as possible for UK buyers.

How we tested

I gave the Chery Tiggo 7 Super Hybrid a tough test over the course of a week. As well as taking care of usual Fowler family duties including station runs, shopping, driving into London and dealing with two large dogs, I also drove the Tiggo 7 to Liverpool and back in a day – a total of just over 400 miles. That’s a major task for any car, putting comfort, tech and efficiency to the test – and it passed all of these with flying colours.

Chery Tiggo 7 Super Hybrid CSH: From £29,995, Cherycar.co.uk

open image in gallery The Chery Tiggo 7's interior boasts high quality and impressive kit ( Steve Fowler )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Exceptional value for money; generous standard equipment; impressive real-world efficiency; decent EV range

Exceptional value for money; generous standard equipment; impressive real-world efficiency; decent EV range Cons: Firm ride on poor roads; some road and wind noise at speed; fiddly touchscreen usability; climate control can be inconsistent

Chery Tiggo 7 Super Hybrid specs

Price: From £29,995

From £29,995 Battery size: 18.4kWh

18.4kWh Maximum EV range: 56 miles

56 miles Engine : 1.5-litre four-cylinder

: 1.5-litre four-cylinder Claimed battery and engine range: 750 miles

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Tiggo 7 Super Hybrid pairs a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an 18.4kWh battery and an electric motor, delivering a combined output of 201bhp and 365Nm of torque. That’s good for a claimed 0-62mph time of 8.5 seconds and a top speed of 112mph. Not that many family SUV drivers will be sprinting away from the lights, but those figures put it firmly in line with mainstream rivals.

open image in gallery The Chery Tiggo 7 is a good-looking (and a bit Audi-like) family SUV ( Steve Fowler )

In everyday driving, the powertrain’s biggest strength is its smoothness. For much of the time, the Tiggo 7 operates quietly on electric power alone, and the transitions between battery, petrol or a combination of both are generally seamless. When the petrol engine does cut in when you put your foot down, it can sound a little gruff. But for most of the time you’ll barely notice it and may well have the radio on anyway.

Ride quality is an area where there’s less smoothness. The Tiggo 7 Super Hybrid feels a little too firm on broken UK roads, crashing into potholes more heavily than some softer-riding rivals. On smoother surfaces it’s more composed, but the suspension tuning clearly favours control over comfort – I, along with most family SUV buyers, would prefer the latter. Steering is light and easy around town, which many drivers will appreciate, although it could do with more weight and reassurance on the motorway.

At a steady cruise, refinement is decent rather than class leading. There’s a bit of tyre and wind noise on the motorway, meaning it’s not as quiet as some more established plug-in hybrid SUVs. That said, the overall driving experience is relaxed and predictable, and the Tiggo 7 never feels out of its depth on long journeys.

Efficiency is a genuine highlight. A 400-mile round motorway trip, from London to Liverpool and back in a day, left more than 100 miles showing on the range readout, despite not starting with a fully-charged battery. With a full charge, real-world electric-only running of over 50 miles looks entirely achievable, making it easy to complete most daily journeys without using any petrol at all.

open image in gallery The badging on the Chery Tiggo 7 is a bit loud, but the plug-in hybrid's 750-mile range is worth shouting about ( Steve Fowler )

The Super Hybrid supports DC rapid charging at up to 40kW, allowing a 30 to 80 per cent top-up in around 20 minutes, while AC charging is capped at 6.6kW. That’s useful flexibility for drivers who want to maximise electric running and might use faster public charging.

Interior, practicality and boot space

Inside the Tiggo 7 Super Hybrid there’s an immediate impression of quality that makes you look twice at the price list. The cabin has a very premium look and feel, with soft-touch materials and a clean, modern design. Fit and finish are impressive, although my test car did show a slight misalignment on the driver’s side door and dashboard tops – something that’s noticeable but easier to forgive given those prices.

open image in gallery There's decent space in the rear seats of the Chery Tiggo 7 ( Steve Fowler )

The Summit model I drove brings a long list of standard features, including heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, hands-free powered tailgate and synthetic leather upholstery. After two separate four-hour stints behind the wheel in one day, the seats proved mostly comfortable, offering good support over long distances.

Visibility is also good, helped by large windows, good-size mirrors and the standard surround-view camera system.

Rear-seat space is generous enough for adults, and there are rear air vents to help keep passengers comfortable. The boot is a strong point, with 565 litres of space (up to 1,396 litres available with the rear seats folded), making it well suited to family duties, holidays and bulky loads.

open image in gallery The Chery Tiggo 7's boot has 565 litres of space, rising to 1,396 litres with the rear seats folded ( Steve Fowler )

There are some quirks. The indicators are unusually quiet, making it easy to forget they’re still on, and the climate control system can be frustrating. It proved difficult at times to get enough heat into the cabin, followed by sudden periods where it felt uncomfortably warm – the aircon’s calibration still needs fine-tuning.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The Tiggo 7 Super Hybrid features a twin 12.3-inch screen setup, with one for the driver display and the other handling infotainment duties. The central one is a touchscreen and is responsive and clear, but usability could be improved. Switching between Apple CarPlay or Android Auto and the car’s own systems is awkward, meaning something as simple as changing from streamed music to the radio can take more taps than it should.

open image in gallery The Chery Tiggo 7's infotainment screen isn't the biggest and the usability could be better ( Steve Fowler )

There are some helpful shortcuts, including swipe-down menus for quick controls and swipe-up access to climate functions, but overall the system would benefit from simplification.

The eight-speaker Sony audio system in the Summit model is nothing special. It’s heavy on treble but lacks punch in the mid-range and bass, meaning it doesn’t quite deliver the richness you might expect from a system with the Sony badge on it.

On the safety and driver assistance front, the Tiggo 7 comes well equipped. Adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance and a wide array of systems are standard, and the semi-autonomous tech generally works well. I found on the motorway I needed a firm hand on the steering wheel, as the car had a tendency to position itself too far left in its lane.

Prices and running costs

At £29,995 for the Tiggo 7 Super Hybrid, the value is difficult to ignore. You’re getting a long electric range, strong real-world efficiency, a high level of standard equipment and long warranty coverage for thousands less than many rivals. Company car drivers will also be attracted by the low 19g/km CO2 figure.

open image in gallery A longer, seven seat version of the Tiggo 7 is available and you've guessed it, it's called the Tiggo 8 ( Steve Fowler )

Running costs should be competitive, especially for those who charge regularly and make full use of the electric range. Servicing and warranty support are clearly a key part of Chery’s UK strategy, helping to build confidence in a relatively new brand.

The verdict

The Chery Tiggo 7 Super Hybrid doesn’t pretend to be a luxury SUV or a driver’s car, but it delivers where it matters most for many buyers. It offers space, equipment and efficiency at a price that undercuts much of the competition, and in real-world use its plug-in hybrid system proves genuinely effective.

There are rough edges – the ride is firm, refinement could be better at speed and the infotainment system needs polishing – but none of these undermine the core strengths. As a high-value family plug-in hybrid, the Tiggo 7 Super Hybrid makes a very strong case for itself.

FAQs

How far can it go on electric power?

Chery claims up to 56 miles of electric-only range and real-world driving suggests more than 50 miles is achievable with a full charge.

How much does the Chery Tiggo 7 Super Hybrid cost – is it worth it?

The Chery Tiggo 7 Super Hybrid costs from £29,995 – about the same as rival models from BYD and Geely. But it undercuts rivals from the likes of VW, Kia and Hyundai by a considerable margin.

Does Chery replace batteries for free?

Yes. All Tiggo 7 models are covered by a seven-year or 100,000-mile vehicle warranty, with the Super Hybrid battery covered for eight years or 100,000 miles

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

With more than 30 years of experience, Steve Fowler is one of the UK’s best-known automative journalists. Steve has interviewed key industry figures, from Tesla’s Elon Musk to Ford’s Jim Farley, and is a judge for both Germany’s and India’s Car of the Year Awards, as well as being a director of World Car of the Year. When it comes to electric vehicles, Steve reviews all the latest models for The Independent as they launch, from Abarth to Zeekr, and he uses his expert knowledge of car buyers' needs to provide a comprehensive verdict.