Citroen C5 Aircross review: A comfort king with a 422 mile range

The second-generation Citroen C5 Aircross is all about comfort, comfort, comfort. Available for the first time as a fully electric model, the new flagship arrives on the same STLA-M platform as its Stellantis stablemates: the sporty Peugeot e-3008 and the straight-laced Vauxhall Grandland. But where those cars chase different priorities, the C5 Aircross stands apart as an unwaveringly sensible and serene family SUV.

The headliner here is the Extended Range battery option, which offers a massive and Tesla-worrying 422 mile range. Both options get Citroen’s trademark progressive hydraulic suspension, which delivers silky ride comfort, there’s loads more space in the rear, plenty of tech and a posh new ‘zen lounge’ cabin centred around a large and neat profile touchscreen.

The C5 Aircross feels deliberately un-thrilling to drive, with a relaxed 0-62mph time of 8.9 seconds ultimately serving to highlight the car’s focus on comfort and practicality, rather than the giddying, rocketship acceleration most EVs are notorious for. It’s good value for a big car too, with a starting price of £34,065 putting similar rivals to shame.

How we tested

I drove the new all-electric C5 Aircross at its international launch in Majorca, covering a mix of motorways, tight town streets and winding mountain roads to assess its comfort, practicality and real-world range.

Citroen e-C5 Aircross: From £34,065, Citroen.co.uk

open image in gallery Two battery options are available, the larger offering 422 miles of range ( The Independent )

Independent rating: 9/10

Pros: Superb ride comfort, huge rear passenger space, impressive long-range option

Superb ride comfort, huge rear passenger space, impressive long-range option Cons: Charging speed is good but not class-leading

Citroen e-C5 Aircross specs

Price range: £34,065 to £39,345

£34,065 to £39,345 Battery size: 73kWh / 97kWh

73kWh / 97kWh Maximum claimed range: 310 miles/ 422 miles

310 miles/ 422 miles Miles per kWh: Approx. 3.9 (WLTP)

Approx. 3.9 (WLTP) Maximum charging rate: 160kW

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The new e-C5 Aircross is offered with two battery options. The Standard Range model uses a 73kWh battery for a respectable 320 mile range. The star of the show is the Extended Range model, which features a 97kWh battery and pushes the official range to an impressive 422 miles.

Charging is handled at up to 160kW DC, which allows for a 20 to 80 per cent top-up in under half an hour. Performance feels mature rather than electrifying: the 210hp Standard Range and 230hp Extended Range models both go from 0-62mph in a leisurely 8.9 seconds – this isn’t a car that will make you spill your coffee.

open image in gallery The new C5 cuts a muscular figure with its wide arches and 20in wheels ( The Independent )

Instead, the driving experience is all about comfort. The trademark Citroen suspension is sublime, smoothing out bumps and delivering an unflustered ride, without leaving you feeling disconnected from the road, while steering feels precise and secure. The C5 Aircross is hardly going to set your pulse racing around corners, but that’s the point – the clear focus on comfort and quietness make it an incredibly relaxing long-distance cruiser.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The new ‘C-Zen Lounge’ interior continues the C5 Aircross’s chill vibes. Thanks to the new platform’s longer wheelbase, passenger space is vast, particularly in the back where most of the extra room has been added. Citroen claims the most rear knee room in the segment – I could gleefully swing my legs around in the back without grazing my knees – while taller riders will appreciate the expanded headroom. The rear seats even recline. Top trim levels get heated seats up front, plus a panoramic sunroof that makes the interior space feel even more cavernous.

open image in gallery There’s an extra five centimetres of leg room over the outgoing C5 Aircross ( The Independent )

Up front, the ‘sofa design’ dashboard is decked in light or dark fabric, with optional ambient lighting creating a living room-like atmosphere. Citroen is particularly proud of their ‘advanced comfort’ ventilated seat design, and they should be. The C5 Aircross is more enjoyable to be driven in than to drive – your passengers arguably have the best seats in the house.

Get your charger and tariff now.

Save happily EV after. T&Cs apply Find out more ADVERTISEMENT

Get your charger and tariff now.

Save happily EV after. T&Cs apply Find out more ADVERTISEMENT

Practicality is another huge improvement over the old C5 Aircross. The boot space is a generous 651 litres thanks to more efficient packaging across each of the petrol, plug-in and battery models. With the 40/20/40 split rear seats folded, this expands to 1,985 litres. Top-spec models get a few added conveniences like a powered tailgate with hands-free opening.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

Technology takes a leap forward in the second-generation C5 Aircross. The dashboard is designed around a fancy new ‘cascade’ touchscreen, a 13in display that runs from the front of the dash down to meet the centre console. Climate controls are still digital, but live permanently at the bottom of the display alongside other critical functions. It’s easy to navigate, with a straightforward and uncluttered interface.

open image in gallery The fabric-lined dash hosts a new 13in ‘cascade’ touchscreen featuring an unfussy interface ( The Independent )

You get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, and all trim levels get a smart-looking wireless charging pad that gently illuminates when in use. The top-spec Max model treats you to a head-up display and a few extra driving assistance features, like automatic lane changing, but even the cheapest model offers a decent amount of kit for the money.

Prices and running costs

Pricing for the all-electric C5 Aircross starts at a competitive £34,065 for the You! trim, rising to £36,705 for the Plus and £39,345 for the top-spec Max. That’s an aggressive stance against rivals in the category, offering more space and, in many cases, more range for less money.

Adding to the appeal is Citroën’s new eight year, 100,000-mile warranty covering the entire vehicle, not just the battery. Combined with the car’s impressive efficiency, the guarantee makes the C5 Aircross a compelling long-term ownership proposition for families.

open image in gallery Citroen’s new light wings jut out slightly, giving the rear of the car an unmistakeable silhouette ( The Independent )

Citroën ë-C5 Aircross rivals:

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

With 160kW DC rapid charging, it can top up from 20 to 80 per cent in as little as 27 minutes. A full charge on a 7.4kW home wallbox takes between seven and nine hours, depending on battery size.

How much does it cost – is it worth it?

Starting at £34,065, the C5 Aircross represents decent value, offering more space and range than many pricier rivals. Its focus on comfort and practicality makes it well worth it for families.

What’s the battery and main warranty like?

The battery as well as the entire car is now covered by Citroen’s new eight year / 100,000-mile vehicle warranty, one of the most generous in the market.

The verdict: Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroen has played to its strengths with the C5 Aircross, completing the range with a new all-electric flagship that delivers on price, comfort, range and practicality. It’s confident and self-assured enough to leave raw performance to sportier rivals, but as a serene and practical family EV, it’s superb.