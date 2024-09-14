Ford Mustang Mach-E review: An electric Mustang, but not a muscle car

SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Cars Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next: driving the UK's EV and renewable energy revolution

It may have a contentious name, but the Ford Mustang Mach-E is still an impressive electric crossover. It has a fantastic range, decent performance across the board, and is good to drive.

The interior is spacious in the front and back, while the infotainment system works well and is joined by a good amount of physical switchgear, including the slightly unusual rotating dial stuck to the front of the touchscreen. The GT model is rapid, but our pick of the bunch is either the entry-level Select or the single-motor Premium, since they have the lowest price and the longest range respectively.

Revealed back in 2019, the Mach-E is one of the older EVs on sale today, but thanks to regular software updates and the recent 2024 facelift it still feels up-to-date. Of equal importance is how the recognisable and (mostly) conventional interior will help make the Ford feel approachable for buyers stepping into their first EV.

How we tested

I spent several days with the Mustang Mach-E, driving it from London to Oxfordshire, plus daily town and city driving. I’ve also used the car’s hands-off autonomous driving system, BlueCruise.

Ford Mustang Mach-E: From £43,330, Ford.co.uk

Revealed back in 2019 and updated for 2024, the Mach-E is one of the older EVs on sale today ( Ford )

Independent rating: 7/10

Pros: Roomy interior, nice to drive, great range

Roomy interior, nice to drive, great range Cons: Less sporty than you’d think, some cheap interior components, not really a Mustang

Less sporty than you’d think, some cheap interior components, not really a Mustang Price range: £43,330 to £74,540

£43,330 to £74,540 Battery size: 72 kWh to 91 kWh

72 kWh to 91 kWh Maximum claimed range: 372 miles

372 miles Miles per kWh: 3.7-4

3.7-4 Maximum charging rate: 150 kW

150 kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.73-£1.86

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

Ford sells four versions of the Mustang Mach-E. The first is called Select and has a smaller battery than its stablemates (at 72 kWh capacity compared to 92 kWh). The car has a single motor sending 261 bhp to the rear wheels, accelerates to 62 mph in 6.7 seconds and has a claimed range of 292 miles.

Next comes the Premium, which has the larger battery pack and can be bought with one motor or two. The former’s performance is about the same as the Select, but the bigger battery means more range, at up to 373 miles. This falls a little for the dual-motor car, which has 361 bhp, a 0-62 mph time of 4.3 seconds and a range of 342 miles. Finally, the GT is quicker still, with 475 bhp, a 0-62 mph time of 4.1 seconds and a range of 320 miles. All versions of Mach-E charge at up to 150 kW and fill their batteries from 10 to 80 percent in between 32 and 36 minutes.

Our pick of the bunch is the single-motor Premium, since it has the longest range and is still powerful enough for a mid-size family SUV.

Interior, practicality and boot space

Much of the Mach-E’s switchgear will be familiar to Ford fans, even if the company name doesn’t actually appear anywhere on the car. There are physical buttons on the steering wheel and everything is broadly as you’d expect, apart from the massive touchscreen display, which sits vertically in the centre of the dashboard. This is joined by a second digital disp;ay behind the steering wheel.

The seating position is lower than you’d expect for an SUV, and helps the Ford feel a bit smaller and a bit sportier than it really is. The seats are comfortable, although lesser models make do with manually adjustment, and there’s a good amount of space on the second row, with impressive legroom for taller passengers. Boot capacity is fine, at 402 litres, but this falls short of both the Volkswagen ID.4 and Tesla Model Y.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E’s giant touchscreen was radical back in 2019 ( Ford )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

When the Mach-R was revealed back in 2019 its huge, 15.5-inch touchscreen felt like it had come from the future. It doesn’t seem as alien nowadays, but still manages to stand out thanks to an integrated physical dial that can be used to control things like volume and temperature. We think it helps add a bit of tactility to the infotainment system, and helps make it less distracting for the driver.

Ford’s user interface is quite good, and we like how there’s a 10.2-inch driver display behind the steering wheel for speed, gear, navigation and information from Ford’s semi-autonomous driving system, called BlueCruise. Incidentally, the system is the first in the UK to allow drivers to legally take their hands off the wheel while driving, putting Ford ahead of Tesla in that particular battle.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration are included, along with a wireless phone charger. The standard stereo can be upgraded to a more powerful Bang & Olufsen system if you opt for the Tech Pack.

Prices and running costs

Calling this a Mustang instead of Ford neatly side-steps the thorny issue of handing over up to £75,000 for a blue oval. That said, you’re best ignoring the extra power of the GT and going for either the entry-level Select for best value or the single-motored Premium for maximum range.

Just like other EVs, running costs can be incredibly low if you charge at home. Top-up the battery at a fast public charger and it’ll cost much more, but at least the Mach-E’s long range means you shouldn’t have to rely on pricy chargers too often.

The smaller battery charges from 10 to 80 percent in as little as 32 minutes, while the bigger battery tales just over 36 minutes ( Ford )

Ford Mustang Mach-E rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The smaller battery charges from 10 to 80 percent in as little as 32 minutes, according to Ford, while the bigger battery tales just over 36 minutes. In both instances means using a charger of at least 150 kW, and with both the battery and charger in optimal conditions and at the correct temperature for efficient charging.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

At just over £43,000, the Much-E is a mid-size SUV that looks good and is nice to drive. Prices ramp up pretty quickly though, as models equipped with the larger battery cost almost £60,000 and the speedy GT version is over £70,000. Even if it isn’t badged as such, that’s a lot of money for a Ford. Ultimately it’ll come down to your financial position, and – as if often the case with EV buyers – if you can find a particularly attractive lease deal.

Does Ford replace batteries for free?

The Mustang Mach-E comes with a battery warranty that lasts for eight years or 100,000 miles. If the battery fails in that time, or its maximum capacity falls below 70 percent, then it will be repaired or replaced at no cost.

The verdict: Ford Mustang Mach-E

Forget the Mustang name. This isn’t a muscle car, but it is a good mid-size electric SUV that drives nicely and has a great range. I wish it charged more quickly, though.